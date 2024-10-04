Twitter
Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer reveals secret to looking young and fit at 54

Yasmin Karachiwala reveals her secret to being fit and young at the age of 54.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 09:00 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer reveals secret to looking young and fit at 54
Yasmin Karachiwala with Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif
    Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are some of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. They set the the screen on fire with their perfectly tonned figures and spent a huge amount on their fitness. Yasmin Karachiwala, who is the fitness trainer of several Bollywood A-listers, has revealed the secret behind staying fit at 54. 

    Yasmin Karachiwala gets asked a lot if it is luck that makes her look so great. To answer this, she shared a reel on her Instagram profile depicting the kind of hard work she does in the gym to look the way she does. She captioned the post, "My reel today is about more than just lifting weights—it’s about lifting yourself up. For any woman, especially us over 50, it’s not about luck or body type, it’s about resilience and determination. Every failure is just another step forward, and every workout is proof of strength. Embrace the grind, own your power, and never forget the beauty in your journey." 

    From running to doing pushups, to pilates, the reel shows Yasmin doing different kind of workouts and proving that its not luck but sheer hardwork, dedication that helps her look fit at 54. “Every rep, every day. Consistency, efforts and pushing limits – no luck here and don’t forget the essentials – eating right, rest, sleep and flexibility," read a text on her reel.

    Yasmin started with a small fitness studio in her guest room when she saw interest budding among the people for her training. Later, she turned a part of her terrace into a studio. She then, later on, went to the US to study Pilates and became the first BASI (Body Arts and Science International) certified Pilates instructor in India. In 2015, She started her own fitness studio in Bandra, Mumbai in 2015 by the name ‘Yasmin’s Body Image’ and over time became a famous celebrity trainer. She reportedly charges Rs 20000 for 12 sessions and Rs 1900 for a single session. 

