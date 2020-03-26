Deepika Padukone accuses Katrina Kaif of 'plagiarism in the time of COVID-19' by reposting her viral video

A few days back, Katrina Kaif had taken to her Instagram page and shared a video in which she is seen washing utensils as her house-help have been sent home to self-quarantine. She had captioned the video stating, "(utensils) +(sponge) = (happy home) makes u appreciate all the help we have at home #socialdistancing #staysafe #helpoutathome". Now, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram page and reposted Katrina's video.

For the uninitiated, Deepika has been sharing her self-quarantine posts, where she is indulging in self-care, workout session, binging on dessert and more. However, it seems like the dimpled beauty had decided to share a post on washing utensils, but Katrina did it before her. Thus, Deepika in a fun way accused her of plagiarism.

The Chhapaak actor posted the video with a caption stating, "I regret to inform you that Season 1:Episode 5 stands cancelled because @katrinakaif stole my idea! Hmmph!!! #PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19".

Katrina and Deepika were reportedly not on talking terms for a long time. However, after DP tied the knot with Ranveer Singh, everything seems to be cordial. Katrina even attended their wedding reception and she hugged it out with Deepika at an awards event.

Moreover, they even started following each other on Instagram and have been leaving comments on each other's posts now and then.

Earlier, when Deepika was asked about Katrina attended her wedding reception, she had said, "A lot of water has flown under the bridge. For me, just the fact that she came and was very present was gracious (of her). I've always been fond of her. You know, just the way that she's been over the years, and with her work and I have a lot of respect for that. I made my peace with her."