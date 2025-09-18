Deepika Padukone's 7-hour shoot day demand, increase in fees by..., reimbursement for...; REAL reasons behind her ouster from Kalki 2898 AD sequel revealed

As per a report, Deepika Padukone asked for 7-hour shoot day, 25% increment in his fees, and 5-star accomodation and reimbursement for food for her 25-people entourage while shooting Kalki 2898 AD sequel. After her negotiations with producers failed, she was removed from the upcoming film.

Featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the leading roles, Kalki 2898 AD grossed just over Rs 1050 crore at the box office worldwide. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the mythological epic sci-fi action film is among the highest-grossing Indian movies and its sequel is highly awaited. On Thursday, September 18, the makers shared a shocking announcement stating that Deepika will not be a part of the sequel and cited her commitment issues as the reason.

The production house Vyjayanthi Films took to its official X handle and wrote, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works."

Now, a source close to Bollywood Hungama has shared that the producers had to take such a big step after Deepika's frivolous demands. The source was quoted telling the portal, "Deepika Padukone demanded a 25 percent increment on the acting fees she was paid for the first part of the film. That’s not all, she put her foot down on shooting for just 7 hours a day. Given that Kalki 2898 AD is a VFX heavy film, such short shoots was likely to shoot up the budget by a reasonable amount. The producers were willing to provide a luxury vanity to Deepika for rest, in return of longer shoot hours, but she refused. They also tried to negotiate finances, given that even Prabhas had not asked for an increment in fees. She and her team refused to adjust on either."

"Deepika’s team is a big one with almost 25 people travelling with her on the sets. They demanded a five-star accommodation and reimbursement for food through the shoot for her entourage. Why should the producers pay for the stay and food of an actor, over and above the fees? This is an issue that a lot of Hindi producers also face", the source further added.

Earlier this year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga also removed Deepika Padukone from her upcoming film Spirit with Prabhas. As per reports, Deepika had asked for 8-hour shoot day for Spirit, which Vanga had refused. Later, the Kabir Singh director replaced her with Triptii Dimri, who had played a brief role in his 2023 blockbuster Animal.

