Deepak Tijori reveals he spent his money to get featured on Aashiqui posters, admits he was bigger star than Akshay Kumar during Khiladi: 'Bollywood mein log..' | Exclusive

In the exclusive conversation, Deepak Tijori recalled his peak during the early 1990s, when he was signed for Khiladi for being a more selable Akshay Kumar. He also recalls his struggle during Aashiqui.

Deepak Tijori was among the few actors who quickly rose to popularity and stardom in the early 1990s. He got his big break with Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui, and then he starred in consecutive hits like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Sadak, and Khiladi. Though Deepak opted for supporting roles, his character would often be regarded as a scene-stealer. During the early 90s, he was a more popular and prominent star than Akshay Kumar.

DNA India spoke to Deepak about his career and the latest achivement. His recent short film, Echoes of US, earned him his first-ever Best Actor nomination at the Independent Short Awards in Los Angeles, California. During the interview, Deepak reflected on his journey of 35 years in the Bollywood industry, and exclaimed that he is very contained with his career, and has no regrets with it.

When Deepak had to spend his own money to promote himself

Aashiqui was Deepak's big break, but the producers did not promote him. The actor-filmmaker reveals he spent his own money to get featured on the movie's posters. "The movie was heavily promoted through the leads only (Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal). But I have also worked very hard for it. So I went to Mahesh Bhatt and said, 'Bhatt saab mujhe bhi poster mein dal do'. He told me 'beta main toh tere saath hoon, but producer nahi maanta'. When I approached Mukesh Bhatt, he told me, 'main kuch nahi kar sakta. Mujhe T-Series tere liye paise nahi de raha'." Tijori further reveals spending Rs 10000 to get his posters done. "Uss waqt maine jeb se Rs 10000 diye the, taki mere poster chape. Aise time bhi dekha hai."

When Deepak was signed for Khiladi as he was a bigger star than Akshay Kumar

By 1993, Deepak became a star, and at that, he was approached for Khiladi. The producer wanted a popular actor besides Akshay, who was comparatively a newbie. Ask Deepak about the same, and he asserts, "Yes, this is true. Uss waqt meri filmein chal gayi thi, aur Akki abhi established nahi hua tha." Deepak acknowledges producers of Akshay-starrer for equally promoting him, and didn't make him feel less than a lead hero.

Why Deepak Tijori's career failed by the mid-90s

Reflecting on the decline of his career, Deepak adds, "Bollywood mein, sadly, log box office ko zyada weightage dete hai. After Pehla Nasha tanked, people thought 'Deepak won't sell as a solo hero'. Thus, the makers kept offering me supporting leads, and I also became selective, as many of the roles were uninteresting. Then I ventured into filmmaking, and now I'm returning to acting again, because now I feel that I can get good roles, of my age."