Deepak Tijori on winning Best Actor, Echoes of Us bagging 3 awards at Indian Panorama International Film Festival: 'This honour makes journey complete'

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BOLLYWOOD
Deepak Tijori's cross-cultural short film Echoes of Us wins three accolades, including Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Director.
Actor-filmmaker Deepak Tijori is on cloud-9. At the Indian Panorama International Film Festival 2025–26, he was awarded for his performance in Echoes of Us, cementing his presence on the international awards circuit. Apart from Best Actor, Iulia Vantur also secured Best Actress, Joe Ranjan secured Best Director, marking a rare sweep across key creative categories.
With over 80 international recognitions to its credit, Echoes of Us continues to build a strong global footprint, with accolades spanning multiple continents. Its success at the Indian Panorama festival signals a significant moment of recognition on home ground, aligning its international acclaim with growing appreciation in India.
Deepak Tijori on winning Best Actor
Tijori’s performance has been widely noted for its restraint and emotional clarity, contributing to the film’s consistent resonance with diverse audiences worldwide. Commenting on the recognition, Tijori said: "For a story to travel across cultures and still feel personal to audiences is what we strive for. This honour in India makes that journey complete."
What is Echoes of Us?
Echoes of Us is a cross-cultural film exploring emotional connections beyond borders. It is a short emotional drama centred on love, loss, and regret. The story follows a man (Deepak Tijori) dealing with the death of his wife, reflecting on memories and the love he failed to fully appreciate while she was alive. The short reflects on the themes of emotional neglect, relationships, grief, and self-realisation.
About Deepak Tijori
Deepak Tijori is a popular actor, director, and producer, and has been active in Bollywood since the 1990s. Starred in mostly supporting roles, his hits include Aashiqui, Khiladi, Sadak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Anjaam. Deepak has also directed Tom, Dick and Harry and Fox.