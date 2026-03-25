FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Explained: Why Shane Warne's family will earn Rs 450 crore after Rajasthan Royals sale

ITR filing 2026: Form 16 to be replaced under Income-tax Rules 2026, know what is Form 130, new changes

Deepak Tijori on winning Best Actor, Echoes of Us bagging 3 awards at Indian Panorama International Film Festival: 'This honour makes journey complete'

IFFD 2026: Dharmendra to be honoured by Hema Malini, actress reacts

Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev Kapur issues notice to remove his mother Rani Kapur as trustee of RK Family Trust

'Who are you? What are you?': Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh targets R Ashwin, vows to silence Arjun Tendulkar critics

CM Yogi's UP goverment declares two-days holiday on Ram Navami: Government offices, schools, banks to remain shut on March 26, 27

IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR retire jersey No. 12 ahead of upcoming season - Here's why

Govt issues fresh order amid LPG Shortage: LPG supply to be cut off if not switched to piped gas; here's what you need to know

Critics’ Choice Awards 2026: Homebound dominates, Black Warrant shines, Farida Jalal wins big, winners' list announced

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Explained: Why Shane Warne's family will earn Rs 450 crore after Rajasthan Royals sale

Explained: Why Shane Warne's family will earn Rs 450 crore after Rajasthan Royal

ITR filing 2026: Form 16 to be replaced under Income-tax Rules 2026, know what is Form 130, new changes

ITR filing 2026: Form 16 to be replaced under Income-tax Rules 2026

Deepak Tijori on winning Best Actor, Echoes of Us bagging 3 awards at Indian Panorama International Film Festival: 'This honour makes journey complete'

Deepak Tijori on Echoes of Us bagging 3 awards at Indian Panorama Film Festival

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series, audio thrillers to binge this weekend

From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series

Amitabh Bachchah, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, John Abraham, Parineeti Chopra, Vidya Balan: 10 most educated Bollywood actors

Amitabh, SRK, Sara, John, Parineeti, Vidya: 10 most educated Bollywood actors

RCB beats RR, MI, CSK to become most valuable IPL team in 2026 – See full list

RCB beats RR, MI, CSK to become most valuable IPL team in 2026 – See full list

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Deepak Tijori on winning Best Actor, Echoes of Us bagging 3 awards at Indian Panorama International Film Festival: 'This honour makes journey complete'

Deepak Tijori's cross-cultural short film Echoes of Us wins three accolades, including Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Director.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 05:50 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Deepak Tijori on winning Best Actor, Echoes of Us bagging 3 awards at Indian Panorama International Film Festival: 'This honour makes journey complete'
Deepak Tijori
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor-filmmaker Deepak Tijori is on cloud-9. At the Indian Panorama International Film Festival 2025–26, he was awarded for his performance in Echoes of Us, cementing his presence on the international awards circuit. Apart from Best Actor, Iulia Vantur also secured Best Actress, Joe Ranjan secured Best Director, marking a rare sweep across key creative categories.

With over 80 international recognitions to its credit, Echoes of Us continues to build a strong global footprint, with accolades spanning multiple continents. Its success at the Indian Panorama festival signals a significant moment of recognition on home ground, aligning its international acclaim with growing appreciation in India.

Deepak Tijori on winning Best Actor 

Tijori’s performance has been widely noted for its restraint and emotional clarity, contributing to the film’s consistent resonance with diverse audiences worldwide. Commenting on the recognition, Tijori said: "For a story to travel across cultures and still feel personal to audiences is what we strive for. This honour in India makes that journey complete."

What is Echoes of Us? 

Echoes of Us is a cross-cultural film exploring emotional connections beyond borders. It is a short emotional drama centred on love, loss, and regret. The story follows a man (Deepak Tijori) dealing with the death of his wife, reflecting on memories and the love he failed to fully appreciate while she was alive. The short reflects on the themes of emotional neglect, relationships, grief, and self-realisation. 

About Deepak Tijori 

Deepak Tijori is a popular actor, director, and producer, and has been active in Bollywood since the 1990s. Starred in mostly supporting roles, his hits include Aashiqui, Khiladi, Sadak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Anjaam. Deepak has also directed Tom, Dick and Harry and Fox.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Explained: Why Shane Warne's family will earn Rs 450 crore after Rajasthan Royals sale
Explained: Why Shane Warne's family will earn Rs 450 crore after Rajasthan Royal
ITR filing 2026: Form 16 to be replaced under Income-tax Rules 2026, know what is Form 130, new changes
ITR filing 2026: Form 16 to be replaced under Income-tax Rules 2026
Deepak Tijori on winning Best Actor, Echoes of Us bagging 3 awards at Indian Panorama International Film Festival: 'This honour makes journey complete'
Deepak Tijori on Echoes of Us bagging 3 awards at Indian Panorama Film Festival
IFFD 2026: Dharmendra to be honoured by Hema Malini, actress reacts
IFFD 2026: Dharmendra to be honoured by Hema Malini, actress reacts
Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev Kapur issues notice to remove his mother Rani Kapur as trustee of RK Family Trust
Priya Sachdev Kapur issues notice to remove Rani Kapur from RK Family Trust
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series, audio thrillers to binge this weekend
From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series
Amitabh Bachchah, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, John Abraham, Parineeti Chopra, Vidya Balan: 10 most educated Bollywood actors
Amitabh, SRK, Sara, John, Parineeti, Vidya: 10 most educated Bollywood actors
RCB beats RR, MI, CSK to become most valuable IPL team in 2026 – See full list
RCB beats RR, MI, CSK to become most valuable IPL team in 2026 – See full list
Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter who shares unique bond with father, watch their rare pic together
Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter, her bond with him
In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets to traditional outfits and more
In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement