Deepak Tijori on winning 20 international Best Actor awards, hopes Bollywood would 'offer opportunities': 'It is never too late to find its moment'

Deepak Tijori's short movie Echoes of Love has initiated the second innings of the actor, and he hopes that Bollywood will consider him for the work.

Actor Deepak Tijori is currently enjoying the international success he got with his 20-minute short film, Echoes of Us. Remarkably, the series has earned 20 Best Actor awards for Deepak Tijori, alongside multiple international accolades across the United States, Europe, Africa, and India.

Directed by Joe Rajan, Echoes of Us is led by Deepak, along with Iulia Vantur. The emotionally resonant narrative of the short has struck a deep chord with audiences worldwide—proving that honest storytelling transcends boundaries.

Deepak Tijori hopes Bollywood will recognise his potential

Reflecting on the recognition, Deepak Tijori said, "I say this with complete gratitude and no sense of complaint—the Hindi film industry has given me a journey, an identity, and memories that I will always remain indebted to. At the same time, as an actor who has devoted over three decades to this craft, one naturally hopes for a certain acknowledgment from within. While that may not have come in the way one imagined, the love and appreciation I have consistently received from audiences—both in India and across the world—have always filled that space with warmth and purpose.

The Khiladi actor further added that to see a 20-minute film travel globally and resonate so strongly is both humbling and reaffirming. He asserted that the success of this film reminds him that it is never too late for a story—or an actor—to find its moment.

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Deepak Tijori's plea to Bollywood

The Aashiqui actor hopes Bollywood will give work and added, "I remain here, with the same passion and hunger, hopeful that the industry I respect so deeply will, at some point, see me in a new light and offer opportunities that align with what I know I can bring to the screen." At last, he thanked director Joe Rajan for his vision and belief, and even co-actor Iulia Vantur—whose performance and support have been integral to the journey.