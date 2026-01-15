Deepak Tijori duped of Rs 5 lakh in fake film financing, scamsters claimed to be linked with major production houses

Deepak Tijori was looking for financiers for his upcoming movie Tom Dick and Mary, and he got in touch with three scamsters who tricked him in Rs 5 lakh fraud.

Actor, filmmaker Deepak Tijori suffered a huge loss after getting duped of Rs 5 lakh in a fake film financing scam. As per the reports, Deepak was looking out for financiers to back his film, Tom Dick and Mary, and he came across three individuals who allegedly duped him Rs 5 lakh. The police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against the accused, identified as Kavita Shibagh Cooper, Fouzia Arshi, and another accomplice at Bangur Nagar Police station.

How Deepak Tijori got scammed?

As per the reports, since December 2024, Deepak was working on the script of his new Hindi film, Tom, Dick and Mary. Deepak was seeking financial support for the project. A friend, allegedly, introduced him to the accused Kavita Cooper. She claimed to be associated with T-Series.

The Aashiqui actor met Kavita and revealed details about his project. As per the reports, Kavita assured him backing for his film, and also boasted about her strong connections within Zee Network and the media industry. However, later Tijori learned that Kavita had resigned from T-Series.

After taking him into confidence, Kavita connected Deepak to Fouzia Arshi at the latter's home in Oshiwara in February 2025. Fouzia claimed to be a film producer and also said that she would be launching an airline company soon.

Fouzia also made a claim of having a major influence within Zee Network and conveyed Tijori that she can arrange a “Letter of Interest” from the company, which will help Deepak in fixing the investors for his film.

After taking him into confidence, Fouzia demanded Rs 5 lakh for obtaining this letter. She gave him a levy of paying in two instalments of Rs 2.5 lakh each.

To further strengthen his trust, Fouzia also arranged a phone call between Deepak and a man who introduced himself as Mr Joshi from Zee Network. After believing their claims, Tijori paid the first instalment of Rs 2.5 lakh.

When Deepak Tijori got suspicious

Fouzia allegedly promised Deepak to give him the letter within a week and they even signed an agreement. However, even after the payment, they failed to deliver the document. Deepak got suspicious when the accused started avoiding his calls and inquiries.

Then, Tijori independently verified the details, and discovered that no person named Joshi worked at Zee Network. The Khiladi actor also realised that the women had allegedly used the names of major production houses like T-Series and Zee Network to cheat him.

Tijori soon approached the Bangur Nagar Police and filed a complaint. A case of cheating and misappropriation has been registered against Kavita Cooper, Fouzia Arshi, and their accomplice. Police confirmed that the accused will be summoned for questioning soon, and legal action will be taken after the investigation.