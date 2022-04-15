'Dedicated to Kapoor Sahab': Neetu Kapoor drops photo with groom Ranbir Kapoor, remembers late husband Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Neetu Kapoor has shared a sweet photo of herself and her son Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram. The photo was taken during his wedding to Alia Bhatt.



Neetu dedicated the post to her late husband Rishi Kapoor. She wrote in the caption, "This is dedicated to kapoor Saab your wish has been fulfilled."

Take a look at the post here:

Karsima Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor's sister, uploaded photos of their mehendi designs after the event yesterday night. "I love mehendi," Karisma Kapoor captioned a photo of henna on her foot on her Instagram account. Karisma donned a Punit Balana mustard anarkali at the occasion. Riddhima, on the other hand, chose a Manish Malhotra sequinned saree.



The star couple, who has been in a relationship for over 5 years, took the plunge into a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony

While Ranbir and Alia's close family members were dressed to the nines in shades of pink, Ranbir and Alia's pals stuck to the wedding's formal colour palette of white and gold. Akansha Ranjan, looked stunning in a green saree for the festivities.

While the ceremony was taking place inside, Ranbir and Alia's crew handed out sweet boxes to members of the media who had gathered outside the Vastu residence's guarded compound. On Wednesday, the pre-wedding festivities, which included a special pooja and mehendi ceremony, were held.



For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. The couple had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' slated to release on September 9. The fantasy adventure epic is helmed by Ranbir's close friend Ayan Mukerj