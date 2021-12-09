DECODED: Designer Sabyasachi dishes out details about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's dreamy wedding outfits

Yes, the first official photos of Bollywood's star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's dreamy regal wedding are finally out and we can't take our eyes off the newly married bride and groom.

On one hand, while Katrina Kaif looked like a dream dressed in a gorgeous, carefully crafted, exquisite red lehenga, on the other, Vicky Kaushal looked nothing less than her prince charming in an ivory sherwani.

But do you know which designer did the couple opt for, for their big day? Well, the one and only, Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Decoding the looks and giving out details of the dreamy wedding outfits of Vicky and Katrina, Sabyasachi wrote on Instagram about Katrina's lehenga, "The bride Katrina Kaif @katrinakaif wears a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom's Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.

The lehenga is paired with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery @sabyasachijewelry."

About Vicky's sherwani, Sabyasachi wrote, "The groom Vicky Kaushal @vickykaushal09 wears an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. The shawl is a tussar georgette with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders. The gold Benarasi silk tissue safa is paired with a handcrafted kilangi and statement necklace studded in emeralds, brilliant cut and rose cut diamonds, quartz and tourmalines in 18k gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery."

Check out the pictures below:

After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Bawara, Rajasthan on Thursday, the couple shared captivating pictures from their dreamy nuptial rites. The snaps beautifully capture the different cultures and religions coming together for the union of the star couple in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

The newlyweds wrote the same caption for the post that read, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

As per close sources, the couple took the 'seven pheras' on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8.

Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry were a part of Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities. The couple will reportedly host a reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends.