'De De Pyaar De' Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet-Tabu starrer crosses Rs. 50-crore mark

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu starrer De De Pyaar De has crossed Rs 50-crore mark in the mid-week since its release, holding steady over the weekdays

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 22, 2019, 01:18 PM IST

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu starrer De De Pyaar De released in theatres last Friday. The movie did not receive as good an opening as was expected. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, tweeting about the same, wrote, "#DeDePyaarDe picked up towards evening after a dull start... Occupancy was higher in evening/night shows... Strong reports should ensure a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews]. India biz. #DDPD"

It however picked pace over the weekends and has remained steady over the weekdays. Confirming the same, the trade analyst added, "#DeDePyaarDe crosses 50 cr on Day 5... Trends strongly on weekdays... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr, Mon 6.19 cr, Tue 6.10 cr. Total: 50.83 cr. India biz. #DDPD"

See his tweet here:

De De Pyaar De, despite receiving good reviews, has taken time to pick pace. The movie sees Ajay Devgn play his real age on-screen for the first time. He is seen romancing a much-younger Rakul Preet in the movie which also stars Tabu as his ex-wife.

The movie has been produced by Luv Ranjan. Luv is best known for his collaboration with Kartik Aaryan. He directed films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, all which starred Kartik as the lead protagonist. Directed by Akiv Ali, the film also stars Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi and Jimmy Sheirgill in pivotal roles.

