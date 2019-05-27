'De De Pyaar De' Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Tabu-Rakul Preet Singh's film crosses the Rs 75 crore mark

Ajay Devgn's latest outing 'De De Pyaar De', co-starring Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh is continuing its winning streak at the box office. The romantic comedy had a lacklustre start at the box office with a Rs. 10.41 crore opening, but the film picked up pace later and crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark on the fifth day of its release. Achieving another feat, the film crossed the Rs. 75 crore mark in just 10 days of its run.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle. "DeDePyaarDe crosses Rs 75 cr... Does pretty well in Weekend 2... Enjoys steady run at metros and Tier-2 cities... Not strong in mass circuits... [Week 2] Fri 3.58 cr, Sat 4.78 cr, Sun 5.68 cr. Total: Rs 75.09 cr. India biz."

The film earned Rs 14.04 crore in its second weekend. The movie managed to rake in Rs 3.58 crore on its second Friday and witnessed a slight growth on its second Saturday, minting Rs 4.78 crore. It recorded similar numbers on Sunday, minting Rs 5.68 crore and the film's grand total now stands at Rs 75.09 crore.

According to Adarsh, the film's business was affected on its first Sunday by polling in some parts of the country. However, the film is doing well in metro and tier-2 cities. The quirky romantic comedy, which released in over 3100 screens across the country, opened to mixed reviews from critics, though the performances of Ajay Devgn and Tabu were unanimously applauded.

However, Adarsh feels that the film may not hit the Rs 100 crore mark as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' is set to hit theatres on June 5. 'De De Pyaar De' has been produced by Luv Ranjan, who is best known for directing films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

Directed by Akiv Ali, the film also stars Alok Nath, Javed Jaffrey and Jimmy Sheirgill in key roles. The movie follows the story of 50-year-old Ashish (played by Ajay), a divorcee who falls for 26-year-old Ayesha (played by Rakul). In the film, Tabu plays Ajay's ex-wife. The story sheds light on the backlash Ajay faces for falling in love with a girl the age of his kids, and the complexities that come with it.

The poster of the film, which was unveiled on March 22, caught the attention of viewers because of Ajay's iconic leg split. The film hit the big screens on May 17.

Ajay's last outing 'Total Dhamaal' had opened at Rs. 16.50 crore and had entered the Rs. 100 crore club in the second week of its release. He will next be seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Parineeti Chopra.