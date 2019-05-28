Trending#

'De De Pyaar De' actress Rakul Preet Singh gets brutally trolled for labelling her sultry pic as 'girl power'

Rakul posted a sexy picture of herself wherein she is seen posing in a lacy blue bralette and unbuttoned jeans


Updated: May 28, 2019, 10:59 AM IST

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is not new to trolling but this time around things went a little too far. The 'De De Pyaar De' actress is getting brutally trolled for her latest Instagram post. 

A few days ago, Rakul posted a sexy picture of herself wherein she is seen posing in a lacy blue bralette and unbuttoned jeans and although it garnered a whopping 933,872 likes, it also received some distasteful comments.

While a few netizens called her out for 'over-exposing', there were a few who also rebuked her for aping Disha Patani. Then there were also those who found a problem with her caption: "Throw me to the wolves and I will return leading the pack #girlpower"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Your Zip of pant is open - is it girl power ??," asked a follower. "This is nonsense ,opening the button of jeans and spreading vulgarity is nonsense. I know we r no one to judge girls clothes ...but u wear mini skirts,sports wear but wear it properly atleast ...u girls r influencers we have small sisters ...we don't want need kinda fashion to be spread ...r u serious what's girl power in this ...this is shameful," wrote another. 

Rakul hasn't yet reacted to the trolls. Earlier in January this year, Rakul had given an earful to a hater who had said 'you forgot to wear your pants after session'. 

"I think your mother does a lot of sessions in the car, so you are an expert !! Ask her to give u some sense also besides these session details .. till the time people like this exist women can’t be safe .. just debating about equality and safety won’t help.. #sickmind," she had tweeted. 