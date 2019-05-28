'De De Pyaar De' actress Rakul Preet Singh gets brutally trolled for labelling her sultry pic as 'girl power'

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is not new to trolling but this time around things went a little too far. The 'De De Pyaar De' actress is getting brutally trolled for her latest Instagram post.

A few days ago, Rakul posted a sexy picture of herself wherein she is seen posing in a lacy blue bralette and unbuttoned jeans and although it garnered a whopping 933,872 likes, it also received some distasteful comments.

While a few netizens called her out for 'over-exposing', there were a few who also rebuked her for aping Disha Patani. Then there were also those who found a problem with her caption: "Throw me to the wolves and I will return leading the pack #girlpower"

"Your Zip of pant is open - is it girl power ??," asked a follower. "This is nonsense ,opening the button of jeans and spreading vulgarity is nonsense. I know we r no one to judge girls clothes ...but u wear mini skirts,sports wear but wear it properly atleast ...u girls r influencers we have small sisters ...we don't want need kinda fashion to be spread ...r u serious what's girl power in this ...this is shameful," wrote another.

Rakul hasn't yet reacted to the trolls. Earlier in January this year, Rakul had given an earful to a hater who had said 'you forgot to wear your pants after session'.

"I think your mother does a lot of sessions in the car, so you are an expert !! Ask her to give u some sense also besides these session details .. till the time people like this exist women can’t be safe .. just debating about equality and safety won’t help.. #sickmind," she had tweeted.