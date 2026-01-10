De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer romantic comedy
BOLLYWOOD
Apart from Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Rakul Preet Singh, De De Pyaar De 2 also features father-son duo of Jaaved Jaaferi and Meezaan Jafri as well as Gautami Kapoor and Ishita Dutta in key roles. The romantic comedy sequel is now streaming on Netflix.
Headlined by Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan, the romantic comedy De De Pyaar De 2 was released in the theatres on November 14. It is a direct sequel to the 2019 release De De Pyaar De, which featured Ajay, Rakul, and Tabu as the lead. The latest release also features father-son duo of Jaaved Jaaferi and Meezaan Jafri as well as Gautami Kapoor and Ishita Dutta in key roles.
The first part revolved around the unconventional romance between 50-year-old Ashish 'Ashu' Mehra (Ajay) and 26-year-old Aisha 'Aishu' Khurana (Rakul) and the chaos that ensued when Ashish introduced her to his family. In the second part, the story continues as Aisha introduces Ashish to her family, which includes R Madhavan as her father.
Eight weeks after its theatrical run, De De Pyaar De 2 started streaming on Netflix from January 9. The OTT streaming giant shared the announcement poster on its social media handles and captioned it, "Time to meet the family, kyunki ab hai ladkiwalon ki baari. Watch De De Pyaar De 2, out 9 January on Netflix."
Whle the first part was a commercial success as it grossed Rs 145 crore worldwide against its reported budget of Rs 75 crore, the sequel underperformed at the box office as it was reportedly made in around Rs 135 crore and collected Rs 112 crore at the global box office. Anshul Sharma directed De De Pyaar De 2, while De De Pyaar De was helmed by Akiv Ali.
The sequel also hinted at the threequel in its climax when the Mehra and Khurana families will meet for Ashish and Aisha's wedding. The comedy franchise is produced by produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. No announcement about De De Pyaar De 3 has been made till yet.
