HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

De De Pyaar De 2 cast fees REVEALED: Ajay Devgn is highest-paid actor, how much did R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh charge? Know here

Even R Madhavan, who is a seasoned superstar in his own right, has been paid much less than Ajay Devgn. The actor, who plays the role of Rakul Preet Singh's father, charged Rs 9 crore for the film.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 11:10 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

De De Pyaar De 2 cast fees REVEALED: Ajay Devgn is highest-paid actor, how much did R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh charge? Know here
De De Pyaar De 2 is the sequel to De De Pyaar De, and is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, and Luv Films Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. The film stars Ajay Devgn as Ashish Mehra and Rakul Preet Singh as Ayesha Khurana, continuing their age-gap romance from the original. The film, which is all set to release on November 14, also stars R Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri, and Gautami Kapoor, among others.

De De Pyaar De 2 Cast Fees Revealed 

Today, let us tell you how much the De De Pyaar De 2 cast is charging for the sequel to the film. As per reports, Ajay Devgn is the highest-paid star and has charged Rs 40 crore to star in De De Pyaar De 2. The lead heroine of the film, Rakul Preet Singh, has charged Rs 4.5 crore for her role. 

How much did R Madhavan charge for De De Pyaar De 2? 

Even R Madhavan, who is a seasoned superstar in his own right, has been paid much less than Ajay Devgn. The actor, who plays the role of Rakul Preet Singh's father, charged Rs 9 crore for the film.

Other supporting cast members charged; Jaaved Jaaferi received Rs 2-3 crore, and Gautami Kapoor got Rs 1 crore for her role.

De De Pyaar De 2 is the sequel to De De Pyaar De. The story sees Ajay Devgn, aka Ashish, trying to win over Rakul Preet Singh, aka Ayesha’s family, navigating awkward, funny situations spawned from the significant age difference and family dynamics. The film is set for a theatrical release tomorrow. 

