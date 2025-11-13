De De Pyaar De 2 cast fees REVEALED: Ajay Devgn is highest-paid actor, how much did R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh charge? Know here

Even R Madhavan, who is a seasoned superstar in his own right, has been paid much less than Ajay Devgn. The actor, who plays the role of Rakul Preet Singh's father, charged Rs 9 crore for the film.

De De Pyaar De 2 is the sequel to De De Pyaar De, and is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, and Luv Films Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. The film stars Ajay Devgn as Ashish Mehra and Rakul Preet Singh as Ayesha Khurana, continuing their age-gap romance from the original. The film, which is all set to release on November 14, also stars R Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri, and Gautami Kapoor, among others.

De De Pyaar De 2 Cast Fees Revealed

Today, let us tell you how much the De De Pyaar De 2 cast is charging for the sequel to the film. As per reports, Ajay Devgn is the highest-paid star and has charged Rs 40 crore to star in De De Pyaar De 2. The lead heroine of the film, Rakul Preet Singh, has charged Rs 4.5 crore for her role.

How much did R Madhavan charge for De De Pyaar De 2?

Even R Madhavan, who is a seasoned superstar in his own right, has been paid much less than Ajay Devgn. The actor, who plays the role of Rakul Preet Singh's father, charged Rs 9 crore for the film.

Other supporting cast members charged; Jaaved Jaaferi received Rs 2-3 crore, and Gautami Kapoor got Rs 1 crore for her role.

