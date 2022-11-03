DDLJ box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer mints Rs 23 lakh on Pathaan star's birthday

File Photo

On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, fans celebrated by watching his iconic film Dilwale Dulhaiyaa Le Jayenge in theaters. The videos of their fans watching the film also went viral on social media.

On day one, the film collected Rs 23 lakh on day 1. Film analyst Sumit Kadel took to Twitter and wrote, “#DDLJ collects ₹ 23 lakhs on its release on Wednesday ( 2nd November) at limited Multiplexes across the country.. PVR - 13.10 L Inox - 5.54 L Cinepolis - 4.40 L TOTAL - 23 Lakh approx..”

#DDLJ collects ₹ 23 lakhs on its release on Wednesday ( 2nd November) at limited Multiplexes across the country..



PVR - 13.10 L

Inox - 5.54 L

Cinepolis - 4.40 L



TOTAL - 23 Lakh approx.. #DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/AcngsgVAA8 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 3, 2022

Meanwhile, videos from the film screening are going viral on social media. These videos certify the fact that Shah Rukh enjoys a loyal fanbase. In one video, Shah Rukh Khan's entry is been welcomed with whistles, hooting, and unstoppable cheering. In another video, the famous song from the film Ruk Ja Oh Dil Deewane gets crazy reactions from the audience. People are singing it aloud and dancing near the screen. This is the madness of King Khan. A film that was released in 1995, is still receiving such crazy reactions in theatres.

The iconic Maratha Mandir cinema is known for running DDLJ since the film's release date, and it has become the hub of celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. You don't believe us?

Check out:

watching the most iconic film at maratha mandir. the dream is fulfilled



you are the greatest ever sir. love you @iamsrk #DDLJ #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/DKHpGIi50k November 1, 2022

#DDLJ craze in Maratha Mandir



27 years passed but still love madness #SRKDay #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/pM2dDcyy0t — ARFAT SRK FAN (@iam_arfatSRKian) November 1, 2022

27 Years have passed, but the craze of #DDLJ has been growing each yearThat's how you win, not just FANs but a family, by making the most entertaining environment around your audience



Live from Maratha Mandir



p.s. hope to witness this madness once #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/eXxDI8EXAQ November 1, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan has given a special treat to his fans by launching the much-awaited teaser of Pathaan. On the occasion of his birthday, SRK crashed the internet by dropping the first proper glimpse of his comeback film. The 1.25 minutes long teaser will leave you craving for more, as your King Khan looks lethal as Agent Pathaan.

The teaser starts with a voiceover that narrates the absence of Pathaan. These lines can make you feel SRK's absence from films. For the unversed, Khan took a sabbatical from the big screen for 3 years. Coming back to the teaser, Khan unleashes his killer instinct and kills a group of abductors saying, "Zinda hai," followed by his sinister laughter. Soon, we are introduced to Deepika Padukone's charm, John Abraham's evilness, and tons of blasts.

The Siddharth Anand-directed movie is scheduled to debut in theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. After Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Om Shanti Om, Pathaan marks Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan's fourth on-screen pairing.

In addition to Pathaan, SRK will appear in the upcoming films Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starring Taapsee Pannu, and Jawan, directed by South Indian filmmaker Atlee, starring South actress Nayanthara, both of which are scheduled to open in theatres on June 2, 2023. In contrast, Deepika will also be seen in the pan-Indian movie Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and the actor Prabhas. She also has The Intern in her kitty in addition to those things.

