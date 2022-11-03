DDLJ box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer mints Rs 23 lakh on Pathaan star's birthday

On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, fans celebrated by watching his iconic film Dilwale Dulhaiyaa Le Jayenge in theaters. The videos of their fans watching the film also went viral on social media.
On day one, the film collected Rs 23 lakh on day 1. Film analyst Sumit Kadel took to Twitter and wrote, “#DDLJ collects ₹ 23 lakhs on its release on Wednesday ( 2nd November) at limited Multiplexes across the country.. PVR - 13.10 L Inox - 5.54 L Cinepolis - 4.40 L TOTAL - 23 Lakh approx..”
#DDLJ collects ₹ 23 lakhs on its release on Wednesday ( 2nd November) at limited Multiplexes across the country..
PVR - 13.10 L
Inox - 5.54 L
Cinepolis - 4.40 L
TOTAL - 23 Lakh approx.. #DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/AcngsgVAA8 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 3, 2022
Meanwhile, videos from the film screening are going viral on social media. These videos certify the fact that Shah Rukh enjoys a loyal fanbase. In one video, Shah Rukh Khan's entry is been welcomed with whistles, hooting, and unstoppable cheering. In another video, the famous song from the film Ruk Ja Oh Dil Deewane gets crazy reactions from the audience. People are singing it aloud and dancing near the screen. This is the madness of King Khan. A film that was released in 1995, is still receiving such crazy reactions in theatres.
watching the most iconic film at maratha mandir. the dream is fulfilled
you are the greatest ever sir. love you @iamsrk #DDLJ #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/DKHpGIi50k— (@mizsayani) November 1, 2022
#DDLJ craze in Maratha Mandir
27 years passed but still love madness #SRKDay #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/pM2dDcyy0t — ARFAT SRK FAN (@iam_arfatSRKian) November 1, 2022
27 Years have passed, but the craze of #DDLJ has been growing each yearThat's how you win, not just FANs but a family, by making the most entertaining environment around your audience
Live from Maratha Mandir
p.s. hope to witness this madness once #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/eXxDI8EXAQ— Anjali @iamanjali16) November 1, 2022
The teaser starts with a voiceover that narrates the absence of Pathaan. These lines can make you feel SRK's absence from films. For the unversed, Khan took a sabbatical from the big screen for 3 years. Coming back to the teaser, Khan unleashes his killer instinct and kills a group of abductors saying, "Zinda hai," followed by his sinister laughter. Soon, we are introduced to Deepika Padukone's charm, John Abraham's evilness, and tons of blasts.
The iconic Maratha Mandir cinema is known for running DDLJ since the film's release date, and it has become the hub of celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. You don't believe us?