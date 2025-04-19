Social media influencer Kusha Kapila has turned entrepreneur, and days later, his ex-husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia has shared an update about his weak financial status and mental health.

Social media influencer and actress Kusha Kapila has now turned entrepreneur with her shapewear brand, and her ex-husband is now feeling mentally weak, struggling with his finances. Days after Thank You For Coming actress made her big announcement, Zorawar penned his thoughts about the dull phase he's going through on Instagram. Zorawar took Insta Stories to share that he's not feeling very low and is also struggling financially. Hightlighting about his mental health, Zorawar shared his photo, in which he's facing the camera, and wrote, "Mental health update: Since the last week, I was physically and mentally feeling very weak, and I understood that some days in our lives will be good, some ok ones and then definitely some really bad ones. But after speaking to my family, friends and loved ones, I learnt that it is All ok to feel like this. This is a graph of life, sometimes up and sometimes down."

Zorawar Singh is broke?

Talking about his financial struggle, Zorawar shared another pic, and wrote, "Honestly, I wanna say this out loud: I have been struggling financially, which has been giving me a lot of stress and gives a sense of feeling that I am not where I thought I would be. I know things will get better coz they always do. And let me quote myself, 'My track record has been pretty good in bouncing back each time I've fallen down.' I come from that bloodline. I descend from a clan of warriors, and my name is Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, who has never given up, and it seems like he will never do."

Fans motivate Zorawar to fight back

The digital creator shared a video on Instagram stories, acknowledging the flowers and love he received from fans. He wrote, "The amount of love I've received in the last 24hrs -- is a clear sign of how blessed I am. This is just a small hiccup in my life. I've read all your messages, and so many of us are in this together. I'm with you, and you all are with me. We all will be out of this sooner or later, till then hold tight and know this that it's only a phase, which means it's temporary."

Zorawar motivated himself and his followers, saying that so many better days are awaiting for them. He thanked everyone who took out time to reply and uplift him. "Next time, I'll communicate and voice out how I feel, whether bad or good. Reaching out to ask for help doesn't make us smaller but only stronger," he concluded.