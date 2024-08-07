Twitter
Bollywood

Days after Jaya Bachchan's fight in Rajya Sabha over her name, Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan took to X and shared a cryptic note about the power of time. The post doesn't seem as connected with Jaya Bachchan as it seems like Big B might be talking about his busy schedule courtesy of the new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 08:36 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Days after Jaya Bachchan's fight in Rajya Sabha over her name, Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post goes viral
Amitabh Bachchan has been going viral on social media for the past several days for sharing cryptic posts via his accounts. Now, the megastar has shared a new post, his first since Jaya Bachchan fought with Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar for addressing her as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan'. 

Amitabh Bachchan took to X and shared a cryptic note about the power of time. The post doesn't seem as connected with Jaya Bachchan as it seems like Big B might be talking about his busy schedule courtesy of the new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Amitabh Bachchan, on Tuesday evening, shared a post about the power of time. The superstar wrote, in Hindi, "समय बड़ा बलवान! काम के लिए समय निकाल रहे हैं (Time is very powerful! Making time for work)." 

The post on X was followed by one on his blog where he shared what he is up to nowadays and also shared his thoughts on time. 

"Running to work running back from work running running and running .. but even at work finding that time to connect to the well-wishers and the lovely Ef .. my gratitude and love," Amitabh Bachchan wrote. 

He further added on his blog, "The variety of the different works is a wonderful balancer .. film, TV, Music, ad campaigns, and the most worthy and respectful – the recordings of Babu ji’s words .. they live a life of eternity .. and one never fails to get back to them at the slightest pretext .. their visionary thought .. their references to the future and the poetry in them is irreplaceable."

For those who are unaware, Jaya Bachchan has been grabbing headlines since last week, ever since she objected to Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh addressing her as "Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan."

However, Harivansh Narayan Singh stated that her name is ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’ in the documents she submitted. When the Vice President then suggested she change the name on the election certificate, Jaya Bachchan refused to do it, stating, "No, sir. I’m very proud. I’m very proud of my name and my husband and his achievements. It signifies abha Jo mit nahi sakti. So, don’t worry. Ye drama aap logo ne naya shuru kiya hai – yeh pehle nahi tha (This is a new drama)."

