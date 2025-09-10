Apple iPhone 17 series: How to pre-order, sale dates, pricing details and all you need to know
After divorce rumours, Sunita Ahuja makes another SHOCKING statement on Govinda, reveals actor 'flirted with many heroines, except...'
THIS wing to provide Z+ security cover to India’s Vice President after MHA's threat reassessment, its name is...
World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: 5 Indian celebrities, From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, who shared their mental health journeys
iPhone, iMac, iPad: What does 'i' in Apple products stand for? Know what Steve Jobs, other founders meant
PM Modi's meeting with his Japanese counterpart Ishiba Shigeru cements India, Japan's ‘next gen’ business ties; here's how
Anurag Kashyap birthday: From calling Amit Shah 'coward' to derogatory remarks on Brahmin community, filmmaker's 5 controversies that made headlines
Swedish health minister fainting on her first day in office caught live on camera, reason is..., video goes viral
Day after wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC to protect publicity, personality rights
Apple's new device is simply called iPhone Air, not iPhone 17 Air, here's why
BOLLYWOOD
Advocate Pravin Anand, representing Abhishek Bachchan, said the defendants are creating AI-generated videos of the actor and creating fake photos signed by him, and also sexually explicit material. The actor was also represented through advocates Ameet Naik, Madhu Gadodia, and Dhruv Anand.
The day after, wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, on Wednesday, also urged the Delhi High Court to protect his publicity and personality rights, and to restrain websites and platforms from using his image, likeness, persona, and fake videos, including sexually explicit material. Justice Tejas Karia asked the counsel for Abhishek Bachchan to answer the queries raised by the court and said the matter would be heard at 2:30 pm.
Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC to protect personality rights
Advocate Pravin Anand, representing Abhishek Bachchan, said the defendants are creating AI-generated videos of the actor and creating fake photos signed by him, and also sexually explicit material. The actor was also represented through advocates Ameet Naik, Madhu Gadodia, and Dhruv Anand.
Aishwarya Rai moves Delhi HC to protect personality rights
Just yesterday, Aishwarya Rai urged the Delhi High Court to protect her personality rights and to restrain certain persons from unauthorisedly using her name, images, and AI-generated pornographic content.
"There can be no right in their favour to use her images, likeness, or persona. A gentleman is collecting money merely by putting my name and face," Mr. Sethi argued. "Her name and likeness is being used to satisfy someone's sexual desires. This is very unfortunate," senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Aishwarya Rai, said.
The high court listed the matter for further proceedings before the joint registrar on November 7 and before the court on January 15, 2026.
READ | Karisma Kapoor was nowhere to be seen for last 15 years': Sunjay Kapur's third wife Priya Sachdev's FIRST reaction amid inheritance dispute