Day after wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC to protect publicity, personality rights

Advocate Pravin Anand, representing Abhishek Bachchan, said the defendants are creating AI-generated videos of the actor and creating fake photos signed by him, and also sexually explicit material. The actor was also represented through advocates Ameet Naik, Madhu Gadodia, and Dhruv Anand.

The day after, wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, on Wednesday, also urged the Delhi High Court to protect his publicity and personality rights, and to restrain websites and platforms from using his image, likeness, persona, and fake videos, including sexually explicit material. Justice Tejas Karia asked the counsel for Abhishek Bachchan to answer the queries raised by the court and said the matter would be heard at 2:30 pm.

Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC to protect personality rights

Advocate Pravin Anand, representing Abhishek Bachchan, said the defendants are creating AI-generated videos of the actor and creating fake photos signed by him, and also sexually explicit material. The actor was also represented through advocates Ameet Naik, Madhu Gadodia, and Dhruv Anand.

Aishwarya Rai moves Delhi HC to protect personality rights

Just yesterday, Aishwarya Rai urged the Delhi High Court to protect her personality rights and to restrain certain persons from unauthorisedly using her name, images, and AI-generated pornographic content.

"There can be no right in their favour to use her images, likeness, or persona. A gentleman is collecting money merely by putting my name and face," Mr. Sethi argued. "Her name and likeness is being used to satisfy someone's sexual desires. This is very unfortunate," senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Aishwarya Rai, said.

The high court listed the matter for further proceedings before the joint registrar on November 7 and before the court on January 15, 2026.

READ | Karisma Kapoor was nowhere to be seen for last 15 years': Sunjay Kapur's third wife Priya Sachdev's FIRST reaction amid inheritance dispute