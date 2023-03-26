Search icon
Day after filing Rs 100 crore defamation suit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui seeks settlement with estranged wife

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's lawyer sent a draft of the settlement to Aaliya's lawyer on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 11:38 PM IST

Day after filing Rs 100 crore defamation suit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui seeks settlement with estranged wife
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

A day after actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against his estranged wife and brother, has now sought a settlement with Aaliya. He has sent a "settlement draft" to Aaliya's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee. 

As per the report of India Today, Rizwan questioned the timing of the settlement draft. He further stated that any consent drawn between the two parties would also include the withdrawal of the defamation suit, for any settlement between the actor and his estranged wife.

On Saturday evening, March 25, advocate Rizwan Siddiquee received a draft of the proposed settlement from the actor's lawyer. The settlement stated, "These consent terms are open for discussion. We expect to receive your proposed terms before the hearing, which is on 27th March 2023."

Nawaz and Aaliya will have to appear in the Bombay high court on Monday, March 27. While the court is hearing a petition filed by Aaliya, seeking to quash the FIR registered against her by the actor's family, had said that the concerned parties should settle the issues between them.

During a hearing of a habeas corpus on March 23, Siddiqui's lawyer and his wife's lawyer conveyed to another bench of the Bombay High Court that both were willing to put all issues behind them for the sake of their children. Earlier, the actor filed a defamation case against Aaliya and his own brother Shamas Siddiqui, claiming Rs 100 crores in damages. The suit will be heard on March 30 in the Bombay High court.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has alleged his brother of cheating and defrauding him. According to the petition, Nawaz had given his credit cards, ATM cards, bank passwords, etc to his brother who was working with him as his manager in 2008 and Shamas bought properties jointly but told Nawaz that they are being bought under his name. The properties include a flat and a semi-commercial property in Yari Road, a place in Buldhana, a farmhouse in Shahpur, a property in Dubai, and along with this,14 vehicles including Range Rovers, BMWs, Ducati, etc.

As per a report by Aaj Tak, Nawaz also alleged his brother Shamas of instigating his wife Aaliya to file false cases against him. The petition also claims that his wife was married to someone else and still presented herself as an unmarried Muslim before their marriage. The actor has also claimed that his estranged wife has misused the Rs 10 lakh per month he gave for their children’s education and Rs 2.5 crores for starting a production house. He claims she used the money on herself.

