Dawood Ibrahim's family members attend Mika Singh's performance in Karachi, singer invites controversy

Looks like Bollywood singer Mika Singh has landed in trouble after he performed at the mehendi ceremony of Pakistan's Karachi based billionaire businessman Adnan Asad's daughter. As per reports doing the rounds, the mehendi function at which Mika Singh performed with his 14-member troupe on August 8, 2019, is said to have been attended by family members of India's mosted wanted fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, who reportedly operates from Pakistan. Reports also say that the venue where the event termed as 'Mika Singh Night' took place was quite close to the residence of Anees Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel, who're said to be prominent members of the D-company.

A report on IANS suggests that Adnan Asad, who's daughter's mehendi function witnessed Mika Singh's performance, is the cousin of former Pakistan dictator General Parvez Musharraf. The agency report also adds that Asad has close proximity to people of prime importance, including the likes of former cricketers like Imran Khan (now Prime Minister of Pak), Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas.

The report further states, "Due to his closeness to the Prime Minister, Asad succeeded in procuring visas for Mika Singh and his 14-member troupe, and went on to host the Bollywood night on August 8 in Karachi, despite a blanket ban by the Pakistan government on shows performed by any Indian artiste or film personality."

As per the report, the guest list at the event included the family of famous cricketers including Miandad, top bureaucrats, army and police officials among others. Those who're uninitiated, Miandad's son Junaid is married to Dawood Ibrahim's daughter Mahrukh.

Reportedly, some guests shared video clips of Mika's performance on Twitter which went viral on social media in no time. Netizens from both the countries lashed out against the entertainment spectacle and celebrations amidst growing tensions between India and Pakistan.

The agency also added, "Opposition leader, Syed Khursheed Shah of the Pakistan People’s Party, said the government must find out who gave the security clearance and visas to Mika Singh to visit Pakistan at a time when the country had suspended diplomatic and trade relations with India."