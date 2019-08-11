David Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' motion poster unveiled; Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer promises fun ride

The year might have started on a bumpy note for Varun Dhawan with Kalank tanking, but the actor appears to be all ready to get back into action! Varun Dhawan is currently working on a movie which is set to tickle your funny bone. He began shooting for Coolie No 1 remake recently, and knowing Varun excels in the genre, expectations from the movie are sky-high.

In fact the makers aka Pooja Entertainment, who are producing the film, have unveiled a motion poster from the movie. In this motion poster, Varun's face is hidden with bags and the caption #GuessWhoIsComing? stays on the screen as we see his hands (and even a leg) full of bags.

Pooja Entertainment wrote, "Nathkat hai, tedha hai, par hum sab ka favourite hai! @varundvn @saraalikhan95 #DavidDhawan #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh #GuessWhoIsComing #CoolieNo1 #1May2020."

Varun had previously shared a glimpse of his look from the movie. He shared a video which saw him go under the razor, clean-shaven. The film went on floors in Bangkok on Friday. Varun has been paired opposite Sara Ali Khan in the movie which is being helmed by his father David Dhawan. The original movie starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead role.