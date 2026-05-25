David Dhawan reveals he personally woke up Salman Khan and took him to Judwaa shoot: 'What is this style of working'

Sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the 1997 superhit comedy Judwaa, David Dhawan said that Salman Khan is often misunderstood. Dhawan's next directorial is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring his son Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. It releases on June 5.

Salman Khan joined father-son duo of David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan at the David Dhawan Film Festival, a special cinematic retrospective organised by the PVR INOX to celebrate the director's legacy of iconic Hindi comedies. The festival serves as a prelude to his new directorial film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, that is headlined by his son Varun, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, and is set to release in theaters on June 5.

During the event, David shared behind-the-scenes anecdotes fom the 1997 superhit comedy Judwaa, and said that Salman is often misunderstood. The director revealed that he would sometimes personally wake up the actor and take him to shoots. "He had a double role to play in the film, it seems he is disinterested (in the film) but that's not the case. I told Sajid (Nadiadwala, producer), 'What is this style way of working?' and he said, 'He is like that.' But then I developed a great bond with him."

David and Salman then went on collaborate in multiple movies including Biwi No.1 (1999), Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge (2000), Chal Mere Bhai (2000), Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005), and Partner (2007). Khan also appeared in a special appearance in the 2017 comedy Judwaa 2, which was headlined by Varun and was a reboot of the 1997 movie.

The filmmaker also slammed the current generation of actors, saying they aren’t "loyal" to anyone, underscoring a shift in actor-director relationships in Bollywood. "I've worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Raj Babbar, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, and Salman Khan. Generally, it’s the actors who run a film. If your film as a director doesn’t work, the actor will move on to the next. This breed of actors is such that they belong to no one, they have no loyalty towards anyone", he said.

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