FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Twisha Sharma Case: Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe, SC Stern Warning To Media

Twisha Sharma Case: Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe, SC Stern Warning To Media

Sara Ali Khan recalls her 'mindless eating' phase, says she ate 2 pizzas and 3 brownies daily before 45 kg weight loss

Sara Ali Khan recalls her 'mindless eating' phase, says she ate 2 pizzas

David Dhawan reveals he personally woke up Salman Khan and took him to Judwaa shoot: 'What is this style of working'

David Dhawan reveals he personally woke up Salman Khan, took him to Judwaa shoot

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

David Dhawan reveals he personally woke up Salman Khan and took him to Judwaa shoot: 'What is this style of working'

Sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the 1997 superhit comedy Judwaa, David Dhawan said that Salman Khan is often misunderstood. Dhawan's next directorial is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring his son Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. It releases on June 5.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 25, 2026, 05:12 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

David Dhawan reveals he personally woke up Salman Khan and took him to Judwaa shoot: 'What is this style of working'
Salman Khan and David Dhawan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Salman Khan joined father-son duo of David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan at the David Dhawan Film Festival, a special cinematic retrospective organised by the PVR INOX to celebrate the director's legacy of iconic Hindi comedies. The festival serves as a prelude to his new directorial film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, that is headlined by his son Varun, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, and is set to release in theaters on June 5. 

During the event, David shared behind-the-scenes anecdotes fom the 1997 superhit comedy Judwaa, and said that Salman is often misunderstood. The director revealed that he would sometimes personally wake up the actor and take him to shoots. "He had a double role to play in the film, it seems he is disinterested (in the film) but that's not the case. I told Sajid (Nadiadwala, producer), 'What is this style way of working?' and he said, 'He is like that.' But then I developed a great bond with him."

David and Salman then went on collaborate in multiple movies including Biwi No.1 (1999), Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge (2000), Chal Mere Bhai (2000), Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005), and Partner (2007). Khan also appeared in a special appearance in the 2017 comedy Judwaa 2, which was headlined by Varun and was a reboot of the 1997 movie.

The filmmaker also slammed the current generation of actors, saying they aren’t "loyal" to anyone, underscoring a shift in actor-director relationships in Bollywood. "I've worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Raj Babbar, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, and Salman Khan. Generally, it’s the actors who run a film. If your film as a director doesn’t work, the actor will move on to the next. This breed of actors is such that they belong to no one, they have no loyalty towards anyone", he said.

READ | SWA Awards 2026: The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Black Warrant, Stolen win big; Dhurandhar goes empty-handed

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sara Ali Khan recalls her 'mindless eating' phase, says she ate 2 pizzas and 3 brownies daily before 45 kg weight loss
Sara Ali Khan recalls her 'mindless eating' phase, says she ate 2 pizzas
FWICE bans Ranveer Singh over Don 3 dispute with Farhan Akhtar, instructs Bollywood not to work with Dhurandhar star
FWICE bans Ranveer Singh over Don 3 dispute with Farhan Akhtar
Tamil Nadu: 3 AIADMK rebel MLAs resign, join CM Vijay's TVK
Tamil Nadu: 3 AIADMK rebel MLAs resign, join Vijay's TVK
David Dhawan reveals he personally woke up Salman Khan and took him to Judwaa shoot: 'What is this style of working'
David Dhawan reveals he personally woke up Salman Khan, took him to Judwaa shoot
Brown teaser: Karisma Kapoor turns to fearless cop, to bust baddies in neo-noir psychological crime thriller, fans react
Brown teaser: Karisma turns to fearless cop, to bust baddies in crime thriller
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement