David Dhawan breaks silence on how Dhurandhar success affected Rakesh Bedi: 'Chaal change ho gayi hai'

David Dhawan and Rakesh Bedi have been friends for decades. The filmmaker commented on the success Bedi received with the Dhurandhar franchise and how it has changed him.

Director David Dhawan has reacted to the success of his close friend Rakesh Bedi and how his life has changed after Dhurandhar's success. Ranveer Singh-starrer franchise has given a new peak to Rakesh Bedi. The character of Jameel Jamali became the most discussed character from the two-part movie franchise, giving a new identity to the 70-year-old actor. After spending over four decades in the cinema, Rakesh became a star by playing a supporting character. The success of Bedi is phenomenal, but has it changed him?

David Dhawan on his 50 years of friendship with Rakesh Bedi

Filmmaker David Dhawan, who has worked with Bedi in films such as Hero No 1, Mr & Mrs Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, and the Coolie No 1 remake. Bedi will also star in David's upcoming film, Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. David shared his thoughts on the actor's newfound success and his life after hitting the pinnacle. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, David revealed that he and Bedi are friends for decades. He said, "Our friendship is 50 years old. He has worked on a lot of films of mine. He is in this one (Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai) too. I told him, 'Fifty years ago they didn't recognise you, they are discovering you just now'. He is a fine actor; he was always a good actor. I said, 'You are crossing 70 years, and you are getting recognition. But it's very good. He deserved it fully."

David Dhawan on Rakesh Bedi post Dhurandhar

David was further asked if the success of Dhurandhar had changed Rakesh. The director revealed, "You can see the spark and the way he now comes walking. 'Yaar teri chaal change ho gayi, hamari baat hoti rehti hai (The way you walk has changed, we are in touch).' He is my classmate, and we were even ragged together at FTII. It's amazing."