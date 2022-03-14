'Dasvi' teaser: Abhishek Bachchan prepares for his 10th class exams in social-comedy - WATCH

Abhishek Bachchan reprises his role as Ganga Ram Chaudhary in this film. In 'Dasvi,' the actor portrays a jail inmate preparing for the Class 10 boards. On Monday, he released the teaser to inform that the film will be available on Netflix starting April 7. Abhishek also wished Class 10 kids luck on their board examinations while sharing the teaser on social media.

“From one student to another, Dasvi ke exams ke liye dher saari best wishes! (best wishes for class 10 exams)” he wrote.

Abhishek, dressed in a blue kurta and sporting a greying beard, asks fellow inmates (in Haryanvi dialect) not to create noise while he prepares for his Class 10 examinations in the teaser video. He then begins to dance in a relaxed manner.

In a white kurta-pajama, he stands on a table among a few bookcases in the film's new poster. On the poster the tagline is, "Jail se dasvi karna hai mhara right to education (Pursuing class 10 from jail is my right to education),"

Dasvi, directed by Tushar Jalota, also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film, which was produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, will be available on Jio Cinema and Netflix starting April 7th, 2022.

Abhishek had previously shared a photo from the film's set. The actor was dressed in a kurta-pyjama, a Nehru jacket, a turban, and jooties, and sat in a regal chair supported by numerous people on their shoulders. Nimrat Kaur, who plays Bimla Devi in the film, had previously shared a photo of herself with a saree and sunglasses. Yami also debuted her new look as Jyoti Deswal, an IPS officer.