Daru Vich Pyaar singer Stereo Nation's Taz dies at 54

Tarsame Singh Saini, better known as Taz from Stereo Nation in the 1990s, has died. According to reports, the musician went into a coma after suffering from liver failure. He was 54 years old at the time.

Taz rose to prominence in 1989 with the release of his album Hit The Deck. He was the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation, which was founded in 1996 and has been dubbed the Father of Cross-Cultural Asian Fusion Music. In the 1990s, he published a number of albums, the most well-known of which is Slave II Fusion, which was released in 2000. It featured chart-topping songs such as Pyar Ho Gaya, Nachenge Saari Raat, and Gallan Gorian.

Taz has also contributed to Bollywood cinema music. He was known for songs such as Daroo Vich Pyar (Tum Bin), It's magic (Koi Mill Gaya), and Mujhpe To Jadoo (Race).

Taz's many fans expressed their sorrow as soon as the news of his death news became public. Gurinder Chaddha, a film producer, uploaded a photo of himself with Taz. He wrote, “Heartbroken to hear that a pioneer of the British Asian music scene has just left us. You cannot underestimate my excitement on first hearing #HitTheDeck. By #jonnyZee then @tazstereonation pure Br’Asian pop fusion. for all the joy you gave me Taz God Bless you @tazstereonation.”

Singer Jay Sean wrote, “So sad to hear about the passing of this legend. You touched so many lives and continue to as your music lives on. May you rest in peace brother.”

Stereo Nation's management team shared Taz's health report a few weeks ago, which said,“Dear All, Taz Sir is no longer in a coma,."



The post added, "He’s showing improvements every day. The family has thanked everyone for their support and prayers during this difficult time. When there is more positive news, The family will let us all know. Thanks again for your postive thoughts”