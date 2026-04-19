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Darshan Kumar, brother of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, dies at 70; singer Mika Singh pays emotional tribute

T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar's brother, Darshan Kumar, has passed away at the age of 70 in New Delhi. Singer Mika Singh mourned the loss, sharing an emotional tribute.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

Darshan Kumar, brother of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, dies at 70; singer Mika Singh pays emotional tribute
Darshan Kumar dies at the age of 70
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Darshan Kumar, younger brother of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, is no more. He breathed his last on Saturday, April 18, in New Delhi. He was 70. Despite being one of the most influential personalities in the Indian music industry, Darshan Kumar kept his life mostly private and away from the limelight. Soon after the news of his demise broke, several celebrities from the music industry paid their last tribute to Darshan Kumar.

Singer Mika Singh shared a post on his Instagram handle and paid an emotional tribute. ''Just heard the heartbreaking news that Darshan Kumar ji, the owner of T-Series, has left us with his beautiful memories. He was truly a great man and always so helpful. He launched and supported so many singers and gave opportunities to countless talents. May Mata Rani bless his soul and give him eternal peace. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,'' he wrote along with the post.

Take a look

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

 

Darshan Kumar's role in shaping T-Series

 

Darshan Kumar played a quiet, supportive, and vital role in the early growth of T-Series. When Gulshan Kumar was focused on expansion, music acquisition, and branding of T-Series from a small cassette business, Darshan contributed to the operations and logistics side, enabling smooth functioning during the company's initial days.

 

T-Series is currently one of the world's largest music labels and film producers. T-Series is also ranked second on YouTube in terms of most subscribers, with around 311-313 million subscribers. For many years, the Indian company was No 1 on the video sharing platform.

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