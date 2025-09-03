Darshan Kumar admits star filmmakers ignore him, reveals losing film to nepotism, favoritism: 'Agar support mile toh main bhi Karan Johar..' | Exclusive

Despite starring in critically acclaimed, commercially successful films, why is Darshan Kumar ain't working with the big players of Bollywood? The Delhi Files actor finally breaks silence on getting ignored.

Actor Darshan Kumar has an impressive filmography of critically and commercially successful films. His performance in movies like NH10, Mary Kom, Baaghi 2, Sarbjit, and The Kashmir Files has proved his acting skills. Be it a bad guy in NH10 or a supportive husband in Priyanka-starrer Mary Kom, Darshan never misses the target. Despite being part of impressive titles, why didn't Darshan collaborate with the big sharks of Bollywood? Why didn't Darshan get any offer from Karan Johar? Why is Darshan ain't part of any film produced under Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films? Is Darshan getting ignored by Bollywood?

In an exclusive interaction with DNA India, Darshan promotes his upcoming film, The Bengal Files, and shares his thoughts on the ignorance of star filmmakers. Ask Darshan why he's not getting any masala potboiler backed by the key players of Hindi cinema, like Karan Johar or Aditya Chopra. Darshan takes a sigh, laughs, and says, "Yeh difficult sawaal hai. Yeh main bhi puchta rehta hoon ki aisa kyu ho raha hai yeh?" He further adds, "Jabhi main kisi bade director ya producer se milta hu toh unka kehna hota hai ki 'You're mind-blowing actor 'aap mainstream ke liye bane ho. Aapko yeh karna chaiye, woh karna chahiye'. Jab main puchta hu ki when are we collaborating toh unka jawaab aata hai ki karte hai kuch saath mein."

Sharing the doldrums, filmmakers face with him, he adds, "Recently I met many filmmakers. Directors tell me ki producer ke pass budget nahi hai aur producer kehta hai ki director A-lister hai, bahut charge kar raha hai. So it's going over budget. I don't know why this is happening to me. Baar-baar koshish kar raha hu, apna kaam dikha raha hu. Public ka pyaar bhi milta hai. Even after The Bengal Files trailer, I got many messages. I'm still getting reactions for Aashram, NH10, and Mary Kom." Darshan seeks media support that will help him to communicate to the correct people, "I think I would need support from you guys. Media ka support hoga toh hum bhi jaldi badi filmein kar sake jaise Karan Johar ki (smiles)."

Darshan on losing the film due to nepotism or favouritism

Darshan is an outsider, and the biggest heartbreak for any aspiring artistes is losing a film due to nepotism or favouritism. Darshan also met with a similar fate. Speaking about the same. Yes, I lost a big film, and for that, I spent months on it. Bahut bura laga tha jab itni mehnat ki, aur phir achanak se koi update nahi. Thode time baad pata chala ki kisi influenctial actor ke saath replace kar diya." Even after losing the film, Darshan has no hard feelings because the film flopped. "I believe in karma and I think God is always there to protect me," Darshan concludes with a smile. His upcoming film, Vivek Agnihotri's directorial, The Bengal Files, will relesaed in cinemas on September 5.