Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Mein aur MS Dhoni saath baith kar piyenge': Irfan Pathan’s cheeky response to 5-year-old hookah controversy

Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic movement heavily affected on Outer Ring Road, check diversions, restrictions

Russia REACTS after Donald Trump claims Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un 'conspiring' against US

Darshan Kumar admits star filmmakers ignore him, reveals losing film to nepotism, favoritism: 'Agar support mile toh main bhi Karan Johar..' | Exclusive

'Guys who aren’t brown skinned...': Robin Uthappa slams Michael Clarke for sharing sensitive IPL 'slapgate' video after 17 years

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn send prayers to flood victims: 'The spirit of Punjab shall never break'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs GST Council meeting: THESE goods may become cheaper, know about "sin goods"

Meet Vijaye Raji, Indian-origin founder, who sold his startup to Sam Altman for Rs 9684 crore, joins OpenAI as...

Viral Video: Kim Jong Un's aids erased his DNA traces after talks with Putin? Here's why

Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj breaks silence on Rajinikanth film's underperformance: 'Can never write stories to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Mein aur MS Dhoni saath baith kar piyenge': Irfan Pathan’s cheeky response to 5-year-old hookah controversy

'Mein aur MS Dhoni saath baith kar piyenge': Irfan Pathan’s cheeky response to

Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic movement heavily affected on Outer Ring Road, check diversions, restrictions

Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic movement heavily affected on Outer Ring Road, ch

Russia REACTS after Donald Trump claims Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un 'conspiring' against US

Russia reacts after Trump says Putin, Xi, and Kim 'conspiring' against US

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Darshan Kumar admits star filmmakers ignore him, reveals losing film to nepotism, favoritism: 'Agar support mile toh main bhi Karan Johar..' | Exclusive

Despite starring in critically acclaimed, commercially successful films, why is Darshan Kumar ain't working with the big players of Bollywood? The Delhi Files actor finally breaks silence on getting ignored.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 07:38 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Darshan Kumar admits star filmmakers ignore him, reveals losing film to nepotism, favoritism: 'Agar support mile toh main bhi Karan Johar..' | Exclusive
Darhsan Kumar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Actor Darshan Kumar has an impressive filmography of critically and commercially successful films. His performance in movies like NH10, Mary Kom, Baaghi 2, Sarbjit, and The Kashmir Files has proved his acting skills. Be it a bad guy in NH10 or a supportive husband in Priyanka-starrer Mary Kom, Darshan never misses the target. Despite being part of impressive titles, why didn't Darshan collaborate with the big sharks of Bollywood? Why didn't Darshan get any offer from Karan Johar? Why is Darshan ain't part of any film produced under Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films? Is Darshan getting ignored by Bollywood? 

    In an exclusive interaction with DNA India, Darshan promotes his upcoming film, The Bengal Files, and shares his thoughts on the ignorance of star filmmakers. Ask Darshan why he's not getting any masala potboiler backed by the key players of Hindi cinema, like Karan Johar or Aditya Chopra. Darshan takes a sigh, laughs, and says, "Yeh difficult sawaal hai. Yeh main bhi puchta rehta hoon ki aisa kyu ho raha hai yeh?" He further adds, "Jabhi main kisi bade director ya producer se milta hu toh unka kehna hota hai ki 'You're mind-blowing actor 'aap mainstream ke liye bane ho. Aapko yeh karna chaiye, woh karna chahiye'. Jab main puchta hu ki when are we collaborating toh unka jawaab aata hai ki karte hai kuch saath mein." 

    Also read: Exclusive: Darshan Kumar reacts to criticism on The Bengal Files, outrage on name Taimur, reveals a star director told him...

    Sharing the doldrums, filmmakers face with him, he adds, "Recently I met many filmmakers. Directors tell me ki producer ke pass budget nahi hai aur producer kehta hai ki director A-lister hai, bahut charge kar raha hai. So it's going over budget. I don't know why this is happening to me. Baar-baar koshish kar raha hu, apna kaam dikha raha hu. Public ka pyaar bhi milta hai. Even after The Bengal Files trailer, I got many messages. I'm still getting reactions for Aashram, NH10, and Mary Kom." Darshan seeks media support that will help him to communicate to the correct people, "I think I would need support from you guys. Media ka support hoga toh hum bhi jaldi badi filmein kar sake jaise Karan Johar ki (smiles)." 

    Darshan on losing the film due to nepotism or favouritism 

    Darshan is an outsider, and the biggest heartbreak for any aspiring artistes is losing a film due to nepotism or favouritism. Darshan also met with a similar fate. Speaking about the same. Yes, I lost a big film, and for that, I spent months on it. Bahut bura laga tha jab itni mehnat ki, aur phir achanak se koi update nahi. Thode time baad pata chala ki kisi influenctial actor ke saath replace kar diya." Even after losing the film, Darshan has no hard feelings because the film flopped. "I believe in karma and I think God is always there to protect me," Darshan concludes with a smile. His upcoming film, Vivek Agnihotri's directorial, The Bengal Files, will relesaed in cinemas on September 5. 

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Gazprom to supply 44 bcm annually, Can Trump dare to slap Beijing with additional tariffs?
    China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Can Trump slap Beijing with tariffs?
    These 5 countries are world’s largest producers of black pepper, number 1 is…
    These 5 countries are world’s largest producers of black pepper, number 1 is…
    Esha Deol says she wasn't allowed to wear shorts in house after marrying Bharat Takhtani, her mother-in-law...: 'Someone was always...'
    Esha Deol says she wasn't allowed to wear shorts in house, her mother-in-law...
    Viral video of a 106-year-old woman stuns internet, seen shopping with her great-granddaughter, netizens call her..., WATCH
    Viral video of a 106-year-old woman stuns internet, seen shopping with her great
    Meet man, who built business bigger than Mukesh Ambani's Reliance within decade, has net worth of Rs 500000 crore, his company is...
    Meet man, who built biz bigger than Mukesh Ambani's within decade
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE