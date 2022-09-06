Darlings: Vijay Varma takes a dig at makers for not featuring him on film's poster, says 'they cast me to get...'

Credit: File photo

Darlings star Vijay Varma grabbed everyone’s attention with his performance in the film which also starred Alia Bhatt. The movie in which Vijay played the character of an abusive husband was released on Netflix last month.

Recently, the official page of Netflix India dropped a video titled ‘The Roast of Vijay Varma’ on Instagram. In the clip, the actor can be seen taking a dig at the makers of Darlings. He said, “You guys must have watched Darlings. It's true my face is not good enough for the posters and even if it's there it's somewhere hidden in the posters. But in scenes, this face becomes unforgettable. All these f***rs say that I am not a star. I am not a star. That's strange because they cast me in the films to get that extra star in the reviews. I am that star.”

Watch video:

His fans have also reacted to the clip. One of them wrote, “We all agree.” The second one said, “Baat to sahi hai,” the third person said, “Very well said. Kudos to him. You rock.” The fourth person commented, “Also, what a taunt to the makers of darlings..” the fifth person said, “He is a star and fine actor already got many after gully boy and darlings is amazing cos of him.”

Earlier, while speaking to India Today, Vijay stated the #Boycott trend has become 'scary' now. He added that the trend has just gone a bit overboard now. He feels that something that a person said 10 years ago, could have been objectionable, and made a few people raise their eyebrows. It could be a prevalent exercise at that time, but in today’s times, it is no longer frowned upon. Varma further added that no one can be cancelled or boycotted for anything like that.

READ: Hrithik Roshan gets trolled for supporting Laal Singh Chaddha, netizens say '#BoycottVikramVedha'

Vijay explained his point with an example and added, "I go to a house in Rajasthan and there are leopard and tiger skins on display. When that house was probably built, it was very normal to have dead animal skins on display. Now we realise how dangerous, and cruel this is for the wildlife. But people at that time, a family who has seen four generations of animal skins on their wall, and had not educated themselves. Can we cancel them?" Vijay feels that one cannot boycott films, or any person ruthlessly. "If they have not educated themselves and are not in sync with the current times, do we become so bad to them that they get cancelled in a rude way?"