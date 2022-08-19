Darlings star Vijay Varma says boycott trend is 'scary,' believes we can't reject films in 'rude way'

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma is currently basking the success of Alia Bhatt's starrer Darlings, and he even opened up about the boycott culture. While speaking to India Today Vijay stated the trend has become 'scary' now. He added that the trend has just gone a bit overboard now. he feels that something that a person said 10 years ago, could have been objectionable, and made a few people raise their eyebrows. It could be a prevalent exercise at that time, but in today’s times, it is no longer frowned upon. Varma further added that no one can be cancelled or boycotted for anything like that.

READ: Hrithik Roshan gets trolled for supporting Laal Singh Chaddha, netizens say '#BoycottVikramVedha'

Vijay explained his point with an example and added, "I go to a house in Rajasthan and there are leopard and tiger skins on display. When that house was probably built, it was very normal to have dead animal skins on display. Now we realise how dangerous, and cruel this is for the wildlife. But people at that time, a family who has seen four generations of animal skins on their wall, and had not educated themselves. Can we cancel them?" Vijay feels that one cannot boycott films, or any person ruthlessly. "If they have not educated themselves and are not in sync with the current times, do we become so bad to them that they get cancelled in a rude way?"

The Pink star added that these are thoughts he keeps thinking about. He doesn't really have an apt answer for it. However, he stated that education and catching up on time are crucial. "But times and trends are changing so quickly. A comedian who must have said something 10 years ago, can have those lines come back to haunt him right now," Varma added. Vijay's performance of an alcoholic, abusive husband Hamza Sheikh in Darlings has been appreciated by the masses, and despite having talents like Bhatt and Shefali Shah, Varma left a mark on the audience.