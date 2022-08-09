Darlings star Alia Bhatt reveals Neetu Kapoor is 'so much like Ranbir Kapoor', talks about 'her mother-in-law' attitude

Credit: File photo

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor praise each other every time they talk about their relationship. In her latest Interview, Alia Bhatt talked about Neetu Kapoor and revealed that she’s a lot like Ranbir Kapoor.

Darlings actor Alia Bhatt shared how she and Neetu Kapoor came closer to each other after Rishi Kapoor’s demise. The actress also mentioned that Neetu Kapoor is a super cool mom. While speaking to BollywoodBubble, the actress mentioned, “She’s so much like Ranbir in a sense. She is so supportive, she’s so positive and at the same time, she really lets you be. Even through my years of knowing her, of like even staying in touch… it’s just very easy and she is very chill.”

Alia mentioned that Neetu often hangs out with her, she doesn’t have the ‘I’m your mother-in-law’ attitude towards her, she is more like a friend to her.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her latest release Darlings as the actress has been getting tremendous reviews for the dark comedy and her performance in the film which marks her debut as a producer too as Darlings is the first film that Alia has bankrolled under her company Eternal Sunshine Productions.

In the film, Alia's character Badrunissa 'Badru' Ansari Shaikh is shown having a detailed plan for her life from her wedding, her first baby to her dream house and then having a second baby. In a recent interview, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress revealed that she is unlike her character Badru as she has never planned her life.

Speaking to Open Magazine, Alia said, "Badru thinks these are the things that make your life full, perhaps because grow­ing up, she didn’t see her mum have this, so she wants this dream life, wants this for herself. But life does not go according to plan. And sometimes, as women, we for­get to define who we are in our own roles. I will never be like Badru."

Meanwhile, Ranbir recently appeared in Shamshera and Neetu Kapoor was seen in JugJugg Jeeyo.