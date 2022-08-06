Darlings star Alia Bhatt poses for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, photo goes viral

Credit: Daboo Ratnani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who has been ruling the film industry ever since she stepped in, produced her first movie Darlings. The film features her in the lead role and has been released on Netflix on August 5.

Recently, the actress posed for ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani and her photo is going viral on social media. The actress looks gorgeous in the picture which has been shared by the celebrity photographer. The actress’ sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor also commented on the picture and wrote, “fabbbb,” with a fiery emoji.

Take a look:

Earlier, #BoycottAliaBhatt started trending on Twitter just one day before the movie was made available on the OTT platform. It's usual for internet users to disagree with celebrities' views on particular subjects. Thousands of people regularly tweet about 'issues' with Bollywood movies these days, but the trend against Alia is a little different. Many people think that the actress' most recent work is a plot that supports domestic violence against men. In the movie Darlings, Vijay plays Hamza Shaikh, Badru's husband, who beats her until she decides to exact revenge by kidnapping and torturing him in the home where they both reside.

The teaser depicts Alia's character bashing her husband with a pan, dumping water on his face, submerging his face in a tank of water, , and constantly planning to treat him "exactly as he treated her" rather than killing him. In a brief video, Hamza is tied to a chair while Badrunissa beats him and administers shots to knock him out in retaliation for all the torment and violence she endured from him during their marriage.

Not only Alia Bhatt, but Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s film Laal Singh Chaddha is also being boycotted by the netizens. #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is trending on social media for various reasons. Social media users want everyone to boycott the film which is a remake of the iconic film Forrest Gump.