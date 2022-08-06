Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Darlings star Alia Bhatt poses for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, photo goes viral

Alia Bhatt posed for ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani and her photo is going viral on social media

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 07:47 AM IST

Darlings star Alia Bhatt poses for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, photo goes viral
Credit: Daboo Ratnani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who has been ruling the film industry ever since she stepped in, produced her first movie Darlings. The film features her in the lead role and has been released on Netflix on August 5.

Recently, the actress posed for ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani and her photo is going viral on social media. The actress looks gorgeous in the picture which has been shared by the celebrity photographer. The actress’ sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor also commented on the picture and wrote, “fabbbb,” with a fiery emoji.

Take a look:

Earlier, #BoycottAliaBhatt started trending on Twitter just one day before the movie was made available on the OTT platform. It's usual for internet users to disagree with celebrities' views on particular subjects. Thousands of people regularly tweet about 'issues' with Bollywood movies these days, but the trend against Alia is a little different. Many people think that the actress' most recent work is a plot that supports domestic violence against men. In the movie Darlings, Vijay plays Hamza Shaikh, Badru's husband, who beats her until she decides to exact revenge by kidnapping and torturing him in the home where they both reside.

The teaser depicts Alia's character bashing her husband with a pan, dumping water on his face, submerging his face in a tank of water, , and constantly planning to treat him "exactly as he treated her" rather than killing him. In a brief video, Hamza is tied to a chair while Badrunissa beats him and administers shots to knock him out in retaliation for all the torment and violence she endured from him during their marriage.

Not only Alia Bhatt, but Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s film Laal Singh Chaddha is also being boycotted by the netizens. #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is trending on social media for various reasons. Social media users want everyone to boycott the film which is a remake of the iconic film Forrest Gump.

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal and Shreeja Akula through to the semi-final of mixed team Table Tennis event
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.