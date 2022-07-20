Darlings: Karan Johar reviews Alia Bhatt's film, asks Shah Rukh Khan 'to take a bow'

Credit: Alia Bhatt-Karan Johar/Instagram

On Wednesday, Bollywood director Karan Johar took to social media and praised Alia Bhatt after watching her upcoming film. He reviewed the film and penned a congratulatory message for her on Instagram.

Sharing the poster of the film, Karan Johar wrote a heartfelt note for his ‘baby girl’ Alia Bhatt. He also mentioned Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan who is an interior designer for giving ‘green light’ to the film. He asked the couple to ‘take a bow’ in his Instagram post.

He wrote, “A debut director so assured that she sucks you into the vortex of #Darlings like a bonafide veteran! To balance humour (dark and conversational) with a sensitive subject is a massive challenge in itself but the team of this nuanced noir and exceptionally solid film take it on and emerge victor victorious! So fun! So hard-hitting and so engaging! All at once!”

Karan added, “@aliaabhatt @shefalishahofficial @itsvijayvarma @roshan.matthew are FANTASTIC!!! This is the best ensemble of actors I have seen in a long time! BRAVO! Take a bow Jasmeet what a debut!!!! Can’t wait to see more of your work! Congratulations My baby girl @aliaabhatt what a brave decision to begin your producer journey with.. may the sunshine on your content decisions eternally!”

He continued, “@gaurikhan @iamsrk @redchilliesent @_gauravverma take a BOW !! What a PROUD film to green light !!! May the force always be with you! So finally My darlings don’t miss #darlings on the 5th of August only on @netflix_in …..it’s a 5 star film!" Reacting to his post, Netflix India commented, "@karanjohar This post is everything we feel for Darlings, and more!”

While talking about the film, Alia told ANI, “Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it's my first film as a producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over.”

Darlings is a dark comedy-drama that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds. Shefali Shah plays Alia's mother and Vijay Varma plays her husband in the Jasmeet K Reen directorial.

The classic team of Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar have composed and written the soundtrack of Darlings and hence, huge there are huge expectations from the film's album. Slated to release on Netflix on August 5, the film also features Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew who made his Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's Choked, which was also released on Netflix in 2020.