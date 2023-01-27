Darlings director Jasmeet Reen praises Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan for backing her directorial debut | Exclusive

Jasmeet K Reen-Darlings

In 2022, Alia Bhatt made her debut as a producer by backing the dark comedy Darlings with Shah Rukh Khan and Gaurav Verma. Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and Bhatt-starrer premiered on Netflix with favourable responses. After impressing the OTT audience, Darlings will have its satellite premiere at Zee Cinema.

The director of Darlings Jasmeet K Reen joined DNA for an exclusive interaction. In the free-flowing conversation, Jasmeet opened up about the impact her first directorial made. "Today, many people come up to me and say, 'I have been through similar situations. Or I have seen it happening around me.' This makes me feel emotional. I feel like I have reflected the society in a manner."

Jasmeet is in all awe of her producers, Alia and SRK for giving her the liberty to narrate her story with total confidence and conviction. "I took the film to Red Chillies and met Shah (Rukh Khan) sir. Meeting him is always a learning experience. After Tushar and Khan sir, Alia came on board, not only as a star but also as a producer. I am just grateful for the faith they have shown in me. On paper, we have a script that you might like, but backing it with full faith, and allowing the director to pursue her own vision is something, I appreciate. They allowed me to make the film, the way I wanted."