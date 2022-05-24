Darlings: Alia Bhatt starrer to release on OTT, actress shares announcement video

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Darlings, Alia Bhatt's maiden production endeavour, has gone digital. The film, which also stars Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah, will be available on Netflix soon. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress uploaded a video today in which the cast of the film is heard in hushed tones discussing Darlings' upcoming Netflix release.



Check out the announcement video here:

Alia Bhatt took to her social media pages and announced the name of her production house. She shared the logo of Eternal Sunshine Productions, her home banner name and wrote, "And I am so happy to announce... PRODUCTION!!! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales. @eternalsunshineproduction."

Along with this, Alia also announced the cast of the film which include Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Matthew. The Raazi actor shared a teaser announcement and wrote, "This one's special! Announcing #Darlings, my first ever production under @eternalsunshineproduction, in association with my fav @iamsrk’s @redchilliesent! Starring the amazing @shefalishahofficial, @itsvijayvarma, @roshan.matthew Directed by @jasmeet_k_reen & produced by @gaurikhan, @_gauravverma."

Darlings marks a first for many, the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen with a feature film and Alia Bhatt’s first as she turns producer with Eternal Sunshine Productions.



