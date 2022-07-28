Darlings: Alia Bhatt reveals Gauri Khan 'loved' the film, says 'it's rare, she doesn't like anything'

Alia Bhatt,Gauri Khan/Instagram

According to Alia Bhatt, the co-producer of her upcoming movie Darlings, Gauri Khan, enjoyed the film, which is a big win for her.

Along with co-star Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and director Jasmeet K Reen, who makes her directorial debut with Darlings, Alia premiered the trailer for the movie on Monday. With the August 5 Netflix premiere of Darlings, Alia also makes her production debut.

Talking about Gauri's reaction to Darlings, Alia told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “I was very happy that Gauri loved it. I was like when Gauri likes my movies, I feel very grateful. It is a very rare thing. She doesn't like anything. Even though she is a producer of the movie, the fact that she loved it, I feel so relieved. I said that also when they called me, even Shah Rukh agrees that if Gauri likes something, it's a big win.”

The dark comedy Darlings is set in Mumbai. Shefali and Alia play a mother-daughter team that kidnap Alia's husband, Vijay Varma, to teach him a lesson in the film. Through her company Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Alia co-produced the movie.

Talking at the Darlings trailer launch, Alia had said "He (Shah Rukh Khan) said that we will have a lot of fun and enjoy shooting the film. He recently saw the film and in typical Darlings style, he messaged, 'Thanks you Darlings for doing this films'," she said according to PTI.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt, who is also the producer of the film, took to Instagram and dropped the trailer.

Sharing the trailer, Alia Bhatt wrote, "My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!." Netizens loved the trailer, they dropped hearts under the post. Filmmaker Shakun Batra wrote, "So proud of you Al!! Congratulations!!!"

Darlings is a dark comedy-drama that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.