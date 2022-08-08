Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Darlings: Alia Bhatt discloses why she will be never like her character Badru in real life

Alia Bhatt in a recent interview revealed that she has never planned her life unlike her character Badru from her first production venture Darlings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 08:09 PM IST

Darlings: Alia Bhatt discloses why she will be never like her character Badru in real life
Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her latest release Darlings as the actress has been getting tremendous reviews for the dark comedy and her performance in the film which marks her debut as a producer too as Darlings is the first film that Alia has bankrolled under her company Eternal Sunshine Productions.

In the film, Alia's character Badrunissa 'Badru' Ansari Shaikh is shown having a detailed plan for her life from her wedding, her first baby to her dream house and then having a second baby. In a recent interview, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress revealed that she is unlike her character Badru as she has never planned her life.

Speaking to Open Magazine, Alia said, "Badru thinks these are the things that make your life full, perhaps because grow­ing up, she didn’t see her mum have this, so she wants this dream life, wants this for herself. But life does not go according to plan. And sometimes, as women, we for­get to define who we are in our own roles. I will never be like Badru."

READ | #BoycottAliaBhatt: Darlings co-star Shefali Shah reacts to Twitter trend against Alia Bhatt

"The way I’ve chosen my roles, the timing for my film releases, nothing has been planned. I got married at 29—I thought I would not get married until much later. Very early on, in my career and personal life, I realised you had to go with what happens naturally, to go with your gut feeling, to go with what feels right as opposed to what you think is right", she concluded.

Apart from Alia, Darlings features excellent performances from Vijay Raaz who plays her husband Hamza Shaikh, and Shefali Shah portraying her mother Shamshunissa 'Shamshu' Ansari. Jasmeet K. Reen's directorial debut dropped on the OTT giant Netflix on August 5.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PV Sindhu wins first ever singles gold medal in Commonwealth Games, India's 19th gold
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.