Darlings: Alia Bhatt discloses why she will be never like her character Badru in real life

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her latest release Darlings as the actress has been getting tremendous reviews for the dark comedy and her performance in the film which marks her debut as a producer too as Darlings is the first film that Alia has bankrolled under her company Eternal Sunshine Productions.

In the film, Alia's character Badrunissa 'Badru' Ansari Shaikh is shown having a detailed plan for her life from her wedding, her first baby to her dream house and then having a second baby. In a recent interview, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress revealed that she is unlike her character Badru as she has never planned her life.

Speaking to Open Magazine, Alia said, "Badru thinks these are the things that make your life full, perhaps because grow­ing up, she didn’t see her mum have this, so she wants this dream life, wants this for herself. But life does not go according to plan. And sometimes, as women, we for­get to define who we are in our own roles. I will never be like Badru."



READ | #BoycottAliaBhatt: Darlings co-star Shefali Shah reacts to Twitter trend against Alia Bhatt

"The way I’ve chosen my roles, the timing for my film releases, nothing has been planned. I got married at 29—I thought I would not get married until much later. Very early on, in my career and personal life, I realised you had to go with what happens naturally, to go with your gut feeling, to go with what feels right as opposed to what you think is right", she concluded.

Apart from Alia, Darlings features excellent performances from Vijay Raaz who plays her husband Hamza Shaikh, and Shefali Shah portraying her mother Shamshunissa 'Shamshu' Ansari. Jasmeet K. Reen's directorial debut dropped on the OTT giant Netflix on August 5.