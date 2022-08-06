Darlings actor Vijay Varma reacts to his character Hamza getting hate for being abusive

Darlings/Trailer

Darlings, Vijay Varma's most recent film that also starred Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, has been a commercial success. In the midst of everything, he updated his Instagram account with fresh set behind-the-scenes photos. He also discussed the unfavourable comments he has received online since the film's release.

Vijay can be seen working on his phone while dressed as Hamza from Darlings in the photos. Amidst the busy filming schedule, he stretched his arms in some photos while looking at the camera in others. He portrayed the violent and drunken husband Hamza, an Indian Railways ticket checker, in the movie.

Sharing the pictures, Vijay wrote, “Hamza is sick of reading all the online hate he’s getting #darlings BTS.”

The actor Vijay Varma, who plays a negative role, recently discussed how people used to make fun of him by claiming that he is not Shah Rukh Khan and how things have changed once he joined SRK's production company Red Chillies Entertainment.

During an interaction with Indian Express, the Gully Boy actor recounted, “The underdog who came here ten years ago, is feeling seen right now. I took several leaps, risks and chances at the cost of almost breaking up my entire family. I ran away from home. So, they all feel a lot of respite now, they feared how I’d pull it off, it is not easy to go to Mumbai and become somebody. I was told ‘tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai’, but now Shah Rukh Khan has employed me for his film."

He said also, “Now that I have a small body of work, I can’t afford to repeat what I’ve done before. So, that becomes one of the criteria while choosing the script. The other is to understand what I am doing in the film and the third, and the most important, is what is the film doing, what it is saying and how well it is saying it.”