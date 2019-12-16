'Darbar' trailer: Move over 'Dabangg' Salman Khan, Rajinikanth is mind-blowing as bad cop

Days before Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is about to release in theatres, Rajinikanth is back to inform the world who the real boss is. The megastar does so with his latest trailer 'Darbar', where Rajini plays a bad cop, and long things short, Rajini is mind-blowing as the bad cop.

Rajinikanth is often linked as the person who defies gravity and he does so with such style that nobody can even come close to him. Salman Khan, however, tried the same with Dabangg 3 trailer and of course, got a welcome with memes. This time around, Rajinikanth, in the Darbar trailer shows why he deserves the tag of mind-blowing bad cop.

Being the megastar he is, Rajini has a grand entry in Darbar trailer. Blurry shots, sound effects, and focused camera work during action sequences give Rajini the grand entrance. And man does Rajinikanth know action at the back of his hand! The badass supercop is convincing with almost every frame.

Nayanthara, much like always, convinces in her role, even if brief. Suniel Shetty, who is the antagonist in Darbar, takes us back to his menacing role from Main Hoon Na. It appears as the actor has only become a deadlier version from that era. We, however, have our supercop who looks no less than a superhero in the trailer. His bad cop image is all bits fun and illogical only in rare places.

Here's the trailer:

Looking at the trailer, Salman might want to step back the next time before he tries to play the bad cop and put illogical elements in his trailer. Leave defying gravity to the legend maybe?