Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

Danish Sood said that the journey of an outsider like him is tough, as they don't get bigger opportunities so often.

Actor and singer Danish Sood is elated as OTT has given him a chance to showcase his acting and singing chops. His latest web show Naam Nishan Namak continues impressing the audience on the OTT, and now he also got a chance to write and sing Kyaa Karun in Ananya Panday's debut web show Call Me Bae.

Soon after the release of Call Me Bae, Danish joined DNA India for exclusive interaction. Speaking about the recent successes, Danish said, "I feel I'm lucky to do both. As an actor, I think I need to do a lot more work. I've just started as a musician so I can't keep a cap on how much I want to because I want to explore a lot. I'm grateful to be around the people who gave me the opportunities to do both."

Speaking about the song from Call Me Bae, Danish added, "Collin D'Cunha and I know each other, and he gave me good creative control when we were making Kyaa Karun. It's a nice, quirky song, much along the lines of indie-pop."

Danish doesn't come from a film background, and neither he has any Godfather. Being an outsider, is it tough to break in? Danish replied, "I do feel it is tough to be an outsider. I can't say it's an easy road. I'm sure that the insiders have their journey. But people like us have our journey. The only problem is the accessibility to the opportunity. That's the issue we most face. We will face more as compared to someone who is from the inside."

Danish further added that even if an outsider is given a chance to prove themselves, they don't get bigger opportunities that frequently. "We don't get a lot of opportunities, like the bigger opportunities a lot more, because it's the treatment of the audience, and how they take it. They have some sort of audience, and that curled our space. So it's very important to give it our all, and try to keep at it, try to be patient. It's tough, but not impossible." Danish's Naam Nishan Namak is streaming on Amazon Mini TV, whereas Call Me Bae is streaming on Prime Video.

