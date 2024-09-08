Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian genius who established 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, runs iconic...

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives big update on AAP-Congress alliance, says, ‘both parties trying to..'

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title, takes home record prize money

First suspected case of Mpox reported in India, patient put under isolation, stable condition

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Indian genius who established 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, runs iconic...

Meet Indian genius who established 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, runs iconic...

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title, takes home record prize money

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title, takes home record prize money

8 vegetarian foods that help control blood sugar naturally

8 vegetarian foods that help control blood sugar naturally

8 benefits of consuming soaked moong daily

8 benefits of consuming soaked moong daily

8 films, including one Hollywood blockbuster, Amitabh Bachchan rejected

8 films, including one Hollywood blockbuster, Amitabh Bachchan rejected

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

When Ranveer Singh wished to have a baby girl 'as cute as' Deepika Padukone: 'Ek aisi de de mujhe, meri life...'

When Ranveer Singh wished to have a baby girl 'as cute as' Deepika Padukone: 'Ek aisi de de mujhe, meri life...'

This actor started with small role, was terrified to say a dialogue, later became superstar, gave 15 back-to-back hits

This actor started with small role, was terrified to say a dialogue, later became superstar, gave 15 back-to-back hits

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

Danish Sood said that the journey of an outsider like him is tough, as they don't get bigger opportunities so often.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 05:01 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive
Danish Sood
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actor and singer Danish Sood is elated as OTT has given him a chance to showcase his acting and singing chops. His latest web show Naam Nishan Namak continues impressing the audience on the OTT, and now he also got a chance to write and sing Kyaa Karun in Ananya Panday's debut web show Call Me Bae. 

Soon after the release of Call Me Bae, Danish joined DNA India for exclusive interaction. Speaking about the recent successes, Danish said, "I feel I'm lucky to do both. As an actor, I think I need to do a lot more work. I've just started as a musician so I can't keep a cap on how much I want to because I want to explore a lot. I'm grateful to be around the people who gave me the opportunities to do both." 

Speaking about the song from Call Me Bae, Danish added, "Collin D'Cunha and I know each other, and he gave me good creative control when we were making Kyaa Karun. It's a nice, quirky song, much along the lines of indie-pop." 

Danish doesn't come from a film background, and neither he has any Godfather. Being an outsider, is it tough to break in? Danish replied, "I do feel it is tough to be an outsider. I can't say it's an easy road. I'm sure that the insiders have their journey. But people like us have our journey. The only problem is the accessibility to the opportunity. That's the issue we most face. We will face more as compared to someone who is from the inside." 

Danish further added that even if an outsider is given a chance to prove themselves, they don't get bigger opportunities that frequently. "We don't get a lot of opportunities, like the bigger opportunities a lot more, because it's the treatment of the audience, and how they take it. They have some sort of audience, and that curled our space. So it's very important to give it our all, and try to keep at it, try to be patient. It's tough, but not impossible." Danish's Naam Nishan Namak is streaming on Amazon Mini TV, whereas Call Me Bae is streaming on Prime Video. 

Read: Chiyaan Vikram reacts to Anniyan remake with Ranveer Singh: 'Shankar should have made part two with me' | Exclusive

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title, takes home record prize money

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title, takes home record prize money

Manipur: All schools in state to remain closed today due to...

Manipur: All schools in state to remain closed today due to...

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma sets this condition for new Aadhaar card applicants in Assam

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma sets this condition for new Aadhaar card applicants in Assam

Apple's iPhone 14 receives MASSIVE price cut ahead of iPhone 16 launch: Check discount details

Apple's iPhone 14 receives MASSIVE price cut ahead of iPhone 16 launch: Check discount details

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement