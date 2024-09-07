Daniel Caltagirone praises Pa Ranjith, reacts to British actors typecast as 'tyrants', calls Rajinikanth India's...

In the exclusive interaction, English actor Daniel Caltagirone praised Pa Ranijth's approach towards international actors and also discussed his problem while watching SS Rajamouli's RRR.

English actor Daniel Caltagirone marks his debut in Indian cinema with Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan. In Pa Ranjith's directorial, Daniel plays Lord Clement, a British officer who teams up with Thangalaan (Vikram) to obtain gold from the forbidden land. After making waves in Tamil, Thangalaan made its release in Hindi language as well.

Before the release, Daniel joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction. Daniel recalls that even though Thanglaan is his first Indian film, it's his third project with an Indian director after Tarsem Singh and Shekhar Kapur. Daniel lauded Pa Ranjith's vision, and said, "Lord Clemant is a very powerful character. Ranjith gave me a character which is a mirror reflection of Thangalaan. They are two different sides of the same coin. So, it's a very different British character you will see."

Summarizing his experience of working in India, Daniel said, "At the start, it was very crazy. It's an entirely different world, a different industry. There was a lot of noise and confusion, and 100 people running around. It took me a few weeks to adjust. But once I did, I loved it. I love the energy and the passion with which they develop films. In the west, when we're giving a shot, there is a pin-drop silence. But here, 10 people were talking when I was doing my scene. I was getting distracted. But as I continued working on this film, I trained myself not to see or hear anything else"

Daniel also expressed his discontent about casting foreign actors, and showing them as 'evil tyrants'. The most recent example was SS Rajamouli's RRR. "I love SS Rajamouli. He's a fantastic filmmaker. I actually watched RRR while filming Thangalaan, because my friend recommended it, and I enjoyed it. But the one thing... SS Rajamouli did it for a reason. It's his film, but there were British cliche characters. Some of the actors were not even British." Daniel further added that he wouldn't have rejected Thangalaan if Ranjith had approached him with a 'cliche British character'. I don't operate that way. You have to show layers.You can still convey that, but in a far more interesting way, which is what Pa Ranjith has done."

At last, Daniel shared his list of collaborations from India. He's looking forward to working with Shah Rukh Khan and named Rajinikanth as India's Jack Nicholson. Thangalaan is currently playing in the cinemas near you.

Read: Thangalaan review: Chiyaan Vikram's stellar act, Pa Ranjith's direction salvage messy, complex film