Daniel Caltagirone praises Pa Ranjith, reacts to British actors typecast as 'tyrants', calls Rajinikanth India's...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant bring Ganpati Bappa to Antilia, Mukesh Ambani welcomes them; watch

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 7; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Manipur: All schools in state to remain closed today due to...

Paris Paralympics: Harvinder Singh, Preethi Pal to be India's flagbearers for closing ceremony

Video of women dancing in bathrobe goes viral, netizens say 'lacking this kind....', watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Video of women dancing in bathrobe goes viral, netizens say 'lacking this kind....', watch

Video of women dancing in bathrobe goes viral, netizens say 'lacking this kind....', watch

Viral video: Little girl in audience steals hearts with adorable dance to 'Kisna', watch

Viral video: Little girl in audience steals hearts with adorable dance to 'Kisna', watch

This actor was rejected by every actress, told to sell idlis; has 0 hits in 17 years, still called superstar, earns...

This actor was rejected by every actress, told to sell idlis; has 0 hits in 17 years, still called superstar, earns...

Yoga asanas for weight gain

Yoga asanas for weight gain

10 must-watch films of Chiyaan Vikram

10 must-watch films of Chiyaan Vikram

8 plant-based South Indian dishes for weight loss

8 plant-based South Indian dishes for weight loss

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

This actor was rejected by every actress, told to sell idlis; has 0 hits in 17 years, still called superstar, earns...

This actor was rejected by every actress, told to sell idlis; has 0 hits in 17 years, still called superstar, earns...

Daniel Caltagirone praises Pa Ranjith, reacts to British actors typecast as 'tyrants', calls Rajinikanth India's...

Daniel Caltagirone praises Pa Ranjith, reacts to British actors typecast as 'tyrants', calls Rajinikanth India's...

This iconic horror film was shot in real graveyard, actual dead body was found, movie was shot only at night, earned...

This iconic horror film was shot in real graveyard, actual dead body was found, movie was shot only at night, earned...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Daniel Caltagirone praises Pa Ranjith, reacts to British actors typecast as 'tyrants', calls Rajinikanth India's...

In the exclusive interaction, English actor Daniel Caltagirone praised Pa Ranijth's approach towards international actors and also discussed his problem while watching SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 06:13 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Daniel Caltagirone praises Pa Ranjith, reacts to British actors typecast as 'tyrants', calls Rajinikanth India's...
Daniel Caltagirone
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

English actor Daniel Caltagirone marks his debut in Indian cinema with Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan. In Pa Ranjith's directorial, Daniel plays Lord Clement, a British officer who teams up with Thangalaan (Vikram) to obtain gold from the forbidden land. After making waves in Tamil, Thangalaan made its release in Hindi language as well. 

Before the release, Daniel joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction. Daniel recalls that even though Thanglaan is his first Indian film, it's his third project with an Indian director after Tarsem Singh and Shekhar Kapur. Daniel lauded Pa Ranjith's vision, and said, "Lord Clemant is a very powerful character. Ranjith gave me a character which is a mirror reflection of Thangalaan. They are two different sides of the same coin. So, it's a very different British character you will see." 

Summarizing his experience of working in India, Daniel said, "At the start, it was very crazy. It's an entirely different world, a different industry. There was a lot of noise and confusion, and 100 people running around. It took me a few weeks to adjust. But once I did, I loved it. I love the energy and the passion with which they develop films. In the west, when we're giving a shot, there is a pin-drop silence. But here, 10 people were talking when I was doing my scene. I was getting distracted. But as I continued working on this film, I trained myself not to see or hear anything else" 

Daniel also expressed his discontent about casting foreign actors, and showing them as 'evil tyrants'. The most recent example was SS Rajamouli's RRR. "I love SS Rajamouli. He's a fantastic filmmaker. I actually watched RRR while filming Thangalaan, because my friend recommended it, and I enjoyed it. But the one thing... SS Rajamouli did it for a reason. It's his film, but there were British cliche characters. Some of the actors were not even British." Daniel further added that he wouldn't have rejected Thangalaan if Ranjith had approached him with a 'cliche British character'. I don't operate that way. You have to show layers.You can still convey that, but in a far more interesting way, which is what Pa Ranjith has done." 

At last, Daniel shared his list of collaborations from India. He's looking forward to working with Shah Rukh Khan and named Rajinikanth as India's Jack Nicholson. Thangalaan is currently playing in the cinemas near you. 

Read: Thangalaan review: Chiyaan Vikram's stellar act, Pa Ranjith's direction salvage messy, complex film

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Know educational qualification of Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti, his wife Taruna Verma

Know educational qualification of Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti, his wife Taruna Verma

Daniel Caltagirone praises Pa Ranjith, reacts to British actors typecast as 'tyrants', calls Rajinikanth India's...

Daniel Caltagirone praises Pa Ranjith, reacts to British actors typecast as 'tyrants', calls Rajinikanth India's...

Pioneering Innovations in Firmware Engineering: The journey of Hitesh P Rai

Pioneering Innovations in Firmware Engineering: The journey of Hitesh P Rai

Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at Times Tower in Lower Parel; no casualties reported

Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at Times Tower in Lower Parel; no casualties reported

Viral video: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant bring Ganpati Bappa to Antilia, Mukesh Ambani welcomes them; watch

Viral video: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant bring Ganpati Bappa to Antilia, Mukesh Ambani welcomes them; watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

Active players with most centuries in international cricket

Active players with most centuries in international cricket

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement