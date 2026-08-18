FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
SL vs IND 1st Test: Rishabh Pant shatters Gilchrist, Stokes and McCullum record, becomes fastest to 100 Test sixes

SL vs IND 1st Test: Rishabh Pant shatters Gilchrist, Stokes and McCullum record

2nd NextGen Hackathon 2026 brings together 400+ innovators to tackle real-world problems with emerging technologies

2nd NextGen Hackathon 2026 brings together 400+ innovators to tackle real-world

Dr. Savneet Bains: Rethinking Sustainable Leadership Pipelines from Breaking the Glass Ceiling to Building a Moat

Dr. Savneet Bains: Rethinking Sustainable Leadership Pipelines from Breaking the

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim bashes J&K Waqf Board for 'making girls dance' at I-Day school event: 'Why reduce them to stage props'

Questioning Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board for 'making girls dance' at Independce Day celebrations at a school, former actress Zaira Wasim wrote on her X, "Why is the default way of involving children — and particularly girls — in public celebrations to make them dance to irrelevant songs?".

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 01:38 PM IST

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim bashes J&K Waqf Board for 'making girls dance' at I-Day school event: 'Why reduce them to stage props'
Zaira Wasim bashes J&K Waqf Board
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former actress Zaira Wasim has questioned the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board's involvement in Independence Day celebrations at a Kashmir school, asking why young girls were made to perform on stage at an event held under its banner. In a post on X on Sunday, Wasim, who shot to fame with the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal in 2016 and then featured in Khan's Secret Superstar in 2017, argued against children, particularly girls, participating in such public celebrations. 

"Just came across a clip from a school somewhere in Kashmir. Independence Day celebrations held for or by the Waqf Board. I have a question. Isn't waqf board a religious body entrusted with serving the Muslim Community and ideally doing so while upholding Islamic Values?" wrote the National Award-winning actress, who had announced her disassociation from acting in 2019 as it interfered with her faith and religion.

The 25-year-old said it was almost comical that an institution founded for religious and communal purpose did not pause to question an event that reduced children to performers. "It lends its name to celebrations that reduce our children to stage props and performers. Why is the default way of involving children — and particularly girls — in public celebrations to make them dance to irrelevant songs? Why aren’t our institutions giving them something to think about, create, learn, discuss, build or contribute?" she asked.

Zaira said Kashmir has a remarkable legacy of people who understood education as a means to enlighten minds, cultivate character and equip people with knowledge and spirituality. "So if it's an institution whose very existence is tied to religious purpose, you are tasked with the deeper work of strengthening the communities spiritually, morally, and intellectually," she added.

The Sky Is Pink actress said the subject of her post was not the children but the institutions that organise and facilitate such events. "Children are often simply made to participate in whatever schools and institutions put before them. Perhaps that is the real tragedy here. The question is what an institution chooses to facilitate, endorse and place under its own banner," she concluded.

READ | Batwara 1947 box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan film crashes on first Monday, earns just Rs 2 crore

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Revolutionaries OTT release date: Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf-starrer period drama series to premiere in September
The Revolutionaries OTT release: Bhuvan, Rohit's series to premiere in September
SL vs IND 1st Test: Rishabh Pant shatters Gilchrist, Stokes and McCullum record, becomes fastest to 100 Test sixes
SL vs IND 1st Test: Rishabh Pant shatters Gilchrist, Stokes and McCullum record
SC upholds hanging as India's execution method, turns down plea for 'less painful' alternatives
SC upholds hanging as India's execution method, turns down plea for 'less'
18 years of Virat Kohli: Incredible records that even die-hard fans may not know
18 years of Virat Kohli: Incredible records that even die-hard fans may not know
US-Iran war enters dangerous phase: Will crude oil cross $100, pushing India's economy into trouble?
Will crude oil hit $100 after US-Iran ceasefire ends? How it could hurt India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement