‘Dance like there's no tomorrow’: Rajkummar Rao shares unseen pic with wife Patralekhaa

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday posted unseen photos from his wedding with his wife Patralekhaa on social media. The couple, who got married on November 15, can be seen dancing, enjoying in the pictures.

Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and shared two pictures with Patralekhaa. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Dance like there is no tomorrow.” As soon as he posted these pictures, his fans and colleagues from the industry started commenting on them. One of his fans commented, “God bless you with lots of happiness,” while another mentioned, “Made for each other.” One Instagram user wrote, “Every couple should look upon this.”

Earlier, filmmaker Hansal Mehta had shared pictures of Rajkummar Rao’s wedding with the caption, “They say that the birth of a child often changes one’s fortunes for the better. His entry into my office one hot afternoon changed my life. My son, my friend, my brother, my muse @rajkummar_rao. I would imagine that to be married to my darling @patralekhaa is just what blessings from the almighty would be like. Two beautiful souls, one beautiful bond and many blessings for all the best things that life has to offer. This was truly the most joyous wedding ever, the wedding of a lifetime! #rajpatra (with heart emojis).”

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married on 15 November after 11 years of dating. Patralekhaa Chose to wear a red lehenga with gold detailing all over it for her wedding. She matched her lehenga with a net red duppta on which, “Amaar pran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somporna korilam,” was written. It means, “I pledge all my love to you.”