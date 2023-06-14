Search icon
'Damaad ko Lahore laane do', says Ameesha Patel ahead of release of her and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

Ameesha Patel was heard saying 'Damaad ko Lahore laane do' in the viral video, ahead of Gadar 2 actress.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:50 PM IST

Ameesha Patel

On Wednesday, Ameesha Patel was spotted in a shorts and hoodie while interacting with the media. The video of her is now going viral on social media. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the Gadar 2 actress’ statement.

She can be heard saying, “Damaad ko Lahore laane do,” in the viral video. Sharing the video, Viral Bhayani wrote, “Ameesha Patel is back to set the silver screen ablaze in Gadar 2! Get ready for a power-packed performance that will leave you spellbound. Hold on tight, because this is going to be a cinematic extravaganza like never before! #Gadar2 #AmeeshaPatel #ReignitingTheFire."

Meanwhile, according to reports, Kajol and Neelam were strong contenders for the role of Sakina in Gadar-Ek Prem Katha. However, when asked about the same earlier director Anil Sharma, called the reports an ‘outright lie’. He revealed that he did approach many big actresses of that time, however, Neelam was not one of them. He also told that some of the prominent actresses he approached, either didn’t like the story or didn’t want to be a part of a period film.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar-Ek Prem Katha stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel along with Amrish Puri, Om Puri, and Lillete Dubey in key roles. Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947, the story of the movie revolves around Ameesha Patel as Sakeena, a Muslim girl who finds refuge in Deol's house during the riots, and subsequently falls for him.

The movie collected Rs 132 crore worldwide and left an impact on the audience so much so that, after 22 years, the sequel of the movie is set to release. The sequel retains Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina and Utkarsh Sharma will also play an important role in the movie. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11. 

