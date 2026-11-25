The psychological thriller Dalimb will premiere on ZEE5 on December 4. Produced by Ellipsis Entertainment and directed by Priya Aven, the film features Jitendra Kumar and Priya Bapat in the leading roles.

Jitendra Kumar and Priya Bapat-starrer psychological thriller Dalimb will premiere on ZEE5 on December 4, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday as it unveiled the trailer of the film. Kumar plays Suraaj, while Bapat portrays Nimisha, a police officer. Produced by Ellipsis Entertainment and directed by Priya Aven, the film revolves around two unsettling mysteries - a missing child and a man who has escaped from a psychiatric facility - which set the stage for an investigation marked by suspense and unexpected turns.

Panchayat star Kumar said the film's premise and the layers that unfold as the story progresses drew him to the project. "What drew me to Dalimb was the intriguing premise and the many layers that unfold as the story progresses. It is a film that keeps you questioning what you know and constantly challenges your understanding of the characters and their circumstances," he said in a statement.

Bapat said the film brings together suspense and human emotions with the story also focusing on understanding the people and circumstances surrounding the mysteries. "What I found interesting about Dalimb was the way the story brings together suspense and deeply human emotions. It is not just about solving a mystery, but also about understanding the people and circumstances surrounding it," she said.

Director Aven said the film's mystery unfolds not just through the investigation but also through the emotions, anxieties and uncertainties of the characters caught in it. "With Dalimb, we wanted to create a world where the mystery unfolds not just through the investigation, but also through the emotions, anxieties and uncertainties of those caught within it," she stated.

Set against the backdrop of suburban, middle-class Mumbai, Dalimb explores the hidden realities of seemingly ordinary neighbourhoods, where concealed lives, fractured relationships and buried secrets gradually come to the surface.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Drishyam 3, Hanuman Ansh, Spider-Man Brand New Day; latest films and series to watch