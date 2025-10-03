Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Daler Mehndi’s wife says singer's jail sentence was 'trauma' for their family: 'All of us broke down but our youngest daughter...'

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin receives hoax bomb threat, probe underway

Sonam Wangchuk's wife makes BIG move over his arrest; approaches Supreme Court: 'Still I have no...'

Meet Tayyab Ali, who plays role of Kumbhkaran for 38 years in THIS iconic Ramleela

President Vladimir Putin heaps praise on PM Modi, calls him 'wise leader', confirms India-Russia strategic partnership

Bobby Deol performs Ravan Dahan at Delhi's famous Lav Kush Ramlila on Dussehra, watch viral video

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam while working in 9 hours shift, became IAS officer with AIR..., she is from...

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda continues to remain critical, still on life support

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer to premiere on this streaming platform in...

THIS is the only railway station in India from which you can get trains to every part of country, it is located in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Daler Mehndi’s wife says singer's jail sentence was 'trauma' for their family: 'All of us broke down but our youngest daughter...'

Daler Mehndi’s wife says singer's jail sentence was 'trauma' for their family

Meet Tayyab Ali, who plays role of Kumbhkaran for 38 years in THIS iconic Ramleela

Meet Tayyab Ali, who plays role of Kumbhkaran for 38 years in THIS iconic...

Bobby Deol performs Ravan Dahan at Delhi's famous Lav Kush Ramlila on Dussehra, watch viral video

Bobby Deol performs Ravan Dahan at Delhi's famous Lav Kush Ramlila on Dussehra

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Daler Mehndi’s wife says singer's jail sentence was 'trauma' for their family: 'All of us broke down but our youngest daughter...'

Talking about their youngest daughter's reaction to Daler Mehndi's jail sentence, his wife Taran Mehndi said, "She loves her non-veg food, but because she knew that her father wasn’t getting proper meals, she refused to eat at home."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 09:56 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Daler Mehndi’s wife says singer's jail sentence was 'trauma' for their family: 'All of us broke down but our youngest daughter...'
Daler Mehndi with his wife Taran Mehndi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In 2018, Daler Mehndi was convicted of human trafficking and was sentenced to two years in prison. After serving around two months in 2022, his sentence was suspended and he was released. Now, in a podcast named The Bhopuwala Show, Daler's wife Taran Mehndi has shared how their family struggled during those two months.

Talking about visiting jail with their children, she said, "This episode changed a lot of things for us. It shouldn’t have happened. It’s a trauma for all of us. Everybody told me not to take our youngest daughter to Patiala, to meet him in jail. I told them, ‘You don’t even know her equation with her dad’. She had to meet him. Our oldest daughter said that everyone would have to be strong, even though we were all down and out."

"This was when he was put behind bars. After we met him, one by one, all of us broke down. But our youngest daughter didn’t shed a single tear. Instead, she asked, ‘Is the bed sheet clean? Is the toilet clean?’ And that’s when Daler ji broke down. Look at the consciousness of this child. She loves her non-veg food, but because she knew that her father wasn’t getting proper meals, she refused to eat at home", she further added.

Daler Mehndi has lent his voice to catchy and extremely popular Punjabi tracks such as Tunak Tunak Tun, Dardi Rab Rab Kardi, Bolo Ta Ra Ra, and Ho Jayegi Balle Balle, and multiple others. His famous film songs include Na Na Na Re, Rang De Basanti, Dangal, Jiyo Re Baahubali, and Jagga Jiteya among others.

READ | Not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan; most searched Indian actor of the decade is...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exclusive | Rise and Fall: Aahana Kumra on her eviction, why Dhanashree Verma will be 'undeserving' winner of show: 'Koi sant banne..'
Aahana Kumra on why Dhanashree doesn't 'deserve' to win Rise and Fall
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Will Rishab Shetty’s film beat Saiyaara, OG, Coolie, War 2, Chhaava? Know here
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Will Rishab Shetty’s film beat Sa
Katrina Kaif’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares no-gym workout routine with these simple exercises to cut belly fat this festive season
Katrina Kaif’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares no-gym workout routine
This country is biggest importer of Russia’s most diverse crude oil, not India, China, it is...
This country is biggest importer of Russia’s most diverse crude oil, not India, 
India, China to resume direct flights by late October 2025
India, China to resume direct flights by late October 2025
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE