Daler Mehndi’s wife says singer's jail sentence was 'trauma' for their family: 'All of us broke down but our youngest daughter...'

Talking about their youngest daughter's reaction to Daler Mehndi's jail sentence, his wife Taran Mehndi said, "She loves her non-veg food, but because she knew that her father wasn’t getting proper meals, she refused to eat at home."

In 2018, Daler Mehndi was convicted of human trafficking and was sentenced to two years in prison. After serving around two months in 2022, his sentence was suspended and he was released. Now, in a podcast named The Bhopuwala Show, Daler's wife Taran Mehndi has shared how their family struggled during those two months.

Talking about visiting jail with their children, she said, "This episode changed a lot of things for us. It shouldn’t have happened. It’s a trauma for all of us. Everybody told me not to take our youngest daughter to Patiala, to meet him in jail. I told them, ‘You don’t even know her equation with her dad’. She had to meet him. Our oldest daughter said that everyone would have to be strong, even though we were all down and out."

"This was when he was put behind bars. After we met him, one by one, all of us broke down. But our youngest daughter didn’t shed a single tear. Instead, she asked, ‘Is the bed sheet clean? Is the toilet clean?’ And that’s when Daler ji broke down. Look at the consciousness of this child. She loves her non-veg food, but because she knew that her father wasn’t getting proper meals, she refused to eat at home", she further added.

Daler Mehndi has lent his voice to catchy and extremely popular Punjabi tracks such as Tunak Tunak Tun, Dardi Rab Rab Kardi, Bolo Ta Ra Ra, and Ho Jayegi Balle Balle, and multiple others. His famous film songs include Na Na Na Re, Rang De Basanti, Dangal, Jiyo Re Baahubali, and Jagga Jiteya among others.

