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Daler Mehndi row: Rajpal Yadav calls out Uttarakhand minister for 'indecent language', Anupam Kher asks if it was necessary to humiliate singer

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Daler Mehndi row: Rajpal Yadav calls out Uttarakhand minister for 'indecent language', Anupam Kher asks if it was necessary to humiliate singer

The film industry has come in support of Daler Mehndi after the Uttarakhand minister insulted him on stage, claiming to be under the influence of alcohol during the live performance.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 02:45 PM IST

Daler Mehndi row: Rajpal Yadav calls out Uttarakhand minister for 'indecent language', Anupam Kher asks if it was necessary to humiliate singer
Anupam Kher, Daler Mehndi, Rajpal Yadav (Image source: IMDb, Twitter, screengrab)
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Veteran singer Daler Mehndi was humiliated on stage during his performance at a cultural event, with an Uttarakhand minister accusing Daler of being drunk. For the unversed, Daler, popularly known for iconic songs as "Tunak Tunak Tun", "Bolo Ta Ra", "Ho Jayegi Balle Balle," and others, was performing on Sunday night at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand's New Tehri. Moments after Daler took centre stage, Cabinet Minister and Narendra Nagar MLA Subodh Uniyal interrupted his performance, walked to the stage, and openly expressed his displeasure with the singer's performance. Subodh slammed Daler and accused him for being unable to perform as he's intoxicated by alcohol. 

Film industry comes in defence of Daler Mehndi

The video from the stage went viral, and it also got some strong reactions from the film fraternity, mainly in support of Daler. Anupam Kher also dropped a video, praising Daler, calling him one of the finest person. On X, in his video, Kher said, "A couple of days ago, I saw a video in which Daler Mehndi ji was singing on stage, and some minister got up and spoke to him insultingly. I wasn't there, so I don't know, but I've known Daler ji for 25 to 30 years. I know that he does not drink, and he is one of the finest human beings that I have met. I personally know that he has not been keeping well for two to three years."

Rajpal Yadav criticises political minister for insulting Daler Mehndi

In an Instagram video, Rajpal speaks in Hindi and said, "As a student of art, I want to share something with you. The way a respected minister said hurtful things and used indecent language against a legendary singer whose voice has touched people for decades does not suit someone holding such a position."

Rajpal has recently worked with Daler in Welcome to The Jungle. Recalling their shooting days, he added, "It seemed like you bought the art itself, which simply cannot be bought. Art is life, and you should respect life. And for your information, I will tell you that Daler Paaji does not drink alcohol. I have worked with him in Welcome To The Jungle. He is suffering from ill health, and people are trying to help him recover. The throne may come and go, but art will always hold a higher place, so you should respect it. God bless you."

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