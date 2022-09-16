Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Daler Mehndi gets bail in 2003 human trafficking case

The Patiala police had booked Daler Mehndi and his brother, Shamsher, who died in 2017.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 06:35 AM IST

Daler Mehndi gets bail in 2003 human trafficking case
File photo

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday suspended the jail term of Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi, who was convicted by a Patiala court in a 2003 human trafficking case. 

The single bench of Justice G S Gill suspended the sentence of Mehndi who was sentenced to two years in jail in the case.

Mehndi's counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema said the high court ordered the sentence be suspended in the matter. 

Mehndi had moved the high court in July after the Patiala court upheld his two-year sentence, awarded in March 2018 by the trial court, in the human trafficking case. 

The singer had filed a revision petition before the high court against his conviction after the court of additional sessions judge in Patiala on July 14 had dismissed his appeal against the 2018 order of the trial court. He was then sent to the Patiala jail. 

The Patiala police had booked Mehndi and his brother, Shamsher, who died in 2017, on a complaint filed by one Bakshish Singh. Around 35 more complaints levelling charges of fraud against the brothers also came up later. 
The complainants had alleged that the brothers had taken 'passage money' from them to help them migrate to the United States illegally, but failed to do so. One of the complainants also alleged that the singer had taken money for taking him to Canada.

It was also alleged that the Mehndi brothers took two troupes in 1998 and 1999 during the course of which 10 persons were taken to the US as group members and ?dropped off? illegally. Mehndi, on a trip to the US in the company of an actress, allegedly ?dropped off? three girls in San Francisco. 

The brothers had taken a troupe to the US in October, 1999, in the company of some other actors, during which three boys were ?dropped off? in New Jersey, police said. 
The Patiala police had raided the singer's offices in Connaught Place in New Delhi and seized case files of those who had paid the Mehndi brothers passage money. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Legendary Tennis ace Roger Federer announces retirement, Laver Cup will be his final bow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.