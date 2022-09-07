Dahan star Tisca Chopra talks about boycott trend, says 'the bond with the audience is...'

Tisca Chopra/Instagram

There's no denying that the Hindi film industry has been going through dull phase with most films failing to perform at the box office. Even big-budget film with superstars headlining the projects have failed to draw the audience to the theatres, affecting the business of the entertainment industry as a whole which was drastically hit post the pandemic. Back-to-back box office debacles -- Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Liger, have left trade pundits and industry experts worried. Additionally, the presence of OTT and the recently increasing cancel culture with social media users calling for boycott of Bollywood films citing controversial statements and remarks made by stars in the past have, as some believe, also put a massive dent on the box office numbers of the Hindi films.

With the boycott trend gaining momentum each time a Bollywood film is about to release, several members of the Hindi film industry including Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Suniel Shetty, and Shefali Shah have spoken on the topic in great detail. Now, actress Tisca Chopra too has come forward to share her opinion on the issue.

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Tisca Chopra said that actors are just people doing their jobs adding that the bond with the audience is also very important as they are the people who are spending their money and investing their time in watching a film. "I don't feel there is anything special about any actor at all. We are people who just go out to do our jobs. Part of our job involves other people. We are the ones who are seen on-screen, however, there are a lot of people who have worked behind it. Our responsibility is not just towards the writers or the producers, but to everyone who is involved in making the film. As performers, that responsibility is on our heads."

Tisca Chopra added, "The bond with the audience is also important. I think they are larger-than-life. They are the ones who make us because without them, we are nothing. If they are boycotting our films, sure. Kuch to soch rahe honge na vo log, kyu nahi sochenge (they must have something on their minds). They are the ones spending their time and money to watch us so I respect what they want. If they don’t like it, they don't."

On the work front, Tisca Chopra will be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming supernatural thriller series, Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya. Directed by Vikranth Pawar and written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai and Nikhil Nair, the series features paranormal occurrences in a quaint, rustic village of Shilaspura, also known as the 'The Land of The Dead'. Produced by Banijay Asia, Deepak Dhar, and Rishi Negi, this nine-episode series releasing on September 16 will also feature actors like Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shukla, Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, Lehar Khan, amongst others.