Tisca Chopra reacts to actresses getting due on OTT, says 'females were not considered worthy...' | Exclusive

JugJugg Jeeyo star Tisca Chopra is elated exploring the OTT world, and she feels that the digital world has given its due to female performers like her. Tisca will soon be seen in a supernatural-thriller series Dahan, and while interacting with DNA, the actress shared her views on OTT platforms, "It's a wonderful time for artists. Earlier, female actors were not considered worthy of heading projects. There were rare films, once a year, with female protagonists. But now so many of us are proving our worth by telling superlative stories and winning audience hearts."

Chopra further stated that she is celebrating other actresses who are doing great on OTT. "Be it my contemporaries like Sushmita (Sen), Shefali (Shah), or any other actress, they all are doing great work. They are all so wonderfully nuanced as performers. I celebrate each of them. This is the right time when we can give our best, and reach new heights. I feel elated by this digital revolution."

In the upcoming series Dahan, Tisca plays the character of IAS officer Avni Raut, a headstrong lady who fights against social evils and uncovers secrets of the cursed land of Silaspura. Tisca stated that the best part about the series is that one can't box it in a particular genre. "This is not completely horror, nor this is completely a mystery thriller. It stands between science and superstition, between belief and disbelief. A war between facts and myths." Dahan is a supernatural thriller that will take an audience through an unpredictable ride."

Tisca isn't just playing a diplomatic government official, Avni Raut is a tough lady, and Tisca even took some physical training for it. "The series also has a mix of action, and for that, I took 4-5 months of training in mixed martial arts, pilates, and weight training. I did it all so that I can fulfil the mandate of this role. This is another factor that made me excited about the series." Dahan will stream on Disney plus Hotstar on September 16.