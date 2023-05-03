Dahaad trailer: Sonakshi Sinha is 'lady Singham' hunting Vijay Verma's ruthless serial killer responsible for 27 deaths

Credit: Prime Video India/YouTube

The makers of series Dahaad starring Sonakshi Sinha have finally released the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming crime drama which also features Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in the lead roles. The series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and is directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi.

Dahaad, which marks the digital debut of Sonakshi Sinha, revolves around the suspected murders of 27 women, with no complaints or witnesses. Sonakshi Sinha plays a fierce lady cop, who strives to solve a gruesome murder case, with an unsuspecting criminal on the loose. The series is an 8-part crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small town police station.

It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.

Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the series stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in lead roles. Dahaad is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi with Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti as Executive Producers of the series.

Sonakshi Sinha, on Wednesday, shared excitement about the launch of her upcoming series Dahaad. She took to Instagram story and dropped a picture of her movie poster on a billboard and captioned it, "Trailer launch today!!!"

On Tuesday, Sonakshi dropped a stunning selfie in a black outfit along with a caption, "Just me waiting for you to see the #Dahaad trailer tomorrow...” The series is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from May 12.